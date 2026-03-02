Strengthening Global Infrastructure: New Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Guide Raises the Bar for 2026

The PPP Guide has been updated. Certified PPP Professional (CP3P) Digital Badge

The updated PPP Guide and CP³P program provide clearer, modern guidance to help practitioners deliver resilient, inclusive and value‑driven infrastructure.

The demand for infrastructure development worldwide continues to grow and PPPs are now a proven route to unlocking capital and delivering projects.” — Richard Pharro

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APMG International, in collaboration with the World Bank and the wider Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) community, is pleased to announce the launch of the refreshed Certified Public‑Private Partnerships Professional (CP³P) Program and updated PPP Guide.Originally introduced in 2016, the CP³P program marked the first global effort to unify Public-Private Partnership (PPP) knowledge. Developed through a landmark partnership between African Development Bank (AfDB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Public-Private Infrastructure Advisory Facility (PPIAF), and the World Bank Group (WBG), the program established a single internationally-recognised standard for PPP capability, offered free of charge, ensuring consistent, accessible guidance for practitioners worldwide.Today, amid fast‑evolving global infrastructure challenges, this refresh arrives at the perfect moment.Why Now?Public‑Private Partnerships continue to evolve rapidly in response to global priorities. Climate change, social inclusion, and sustainable development have become central to infrastructure planning. Governments and private partners face increasing pressure to deliver infrastructure that is resilient, inclusive, and value‑driven. The refreshed PPP Guide ensures practitioners are prepared for this shifting landscape, offering updated tools, guidance, and global best practice.What’s New in the Updated PPP Guide?The updated PPP Guide introduces key developments that reflect the realities of modern PPP delivery:- Climate Resilience: Stronger emphasis on sustainability, climate risk assessment, and resilience throughout the PPP lifecycle.- Gender Inclusion: New guidance on integrating gender considerations and ensuring equitable outcomes.- Value for Money (VfM): Improved VfM approaches at early stages, with clearer links to risk analysis and contingency planning.- Global Best Practices: Integration of emerging practices from across the MDB community and diverse economies.- Streamlined Structure: A refined format with seven simplified chapters that reduce duplication and strengthen contract management guidance.- Modern Design: A cleaner, more professional layout that enhances readability and usability.These enhancements ensure the CP³P program remains the gold standard for PPP professionals across global markets.Updated CP³P Exams:Alongside the updated PPP Guide, the CP³P examinations have been revised to incorporate all new concepts, structure changes, and enhanced guidance. This ensures candidates are assessed against the most current and internationally aligned PPP standards.Strengthening a Global Legacy:The refreshed PPP Guide builds upon a decade of MDB collaboration and reinforces the vision of strengthening global PPP capacity, improving project delivery, and supporting sustainable development through well‑structured partnerships.Lets hear from the experts:“For almost ten years, the PPP Guide has been the backbone of global PPP capacity building, helping professionals across markets adopt consistent, trusted good practice. As the world faces new and complex infrastructure challenges, refreshing the PPP Guide is both timely and essential. This update strengthens our collective ability to deliver PPPs that are resilient, equitable, and truly value‑driven. Working with APMG on this next chapter of the CP3P program has been outstanding, and I’m proud of how this collaboration continues to raise the standard of PPP professionalism worldwide.”- Rudo Linda Munyengeterwa, Director – Infrastructure, PPPs and Advisory, World Bank Group“The demand for infrastructure development worldwide continues to grow and PPPs are now a proven route to unlocking capital and delivering projects. This updated Guide drew on experience from around the world to remain relevant to the challenges PPP professionals face. The team of contributors were very generous in sharing their knowledge in this updated version.”- Richard Pharro, CEO – APMG InternationalCP3P Survey Findings: Strengthening Capability Across the PPP LifecycleRecent results from APMG’s 2025 CP³P Preparation and CP³P Execution candidate surveys demonstrate the CP³P program’s continued impact on global PPP practice. The following standout statistics reflect measurable improvements in capability, confidence, and professional development.1. Enhanced Confidence and Technical Capability- 98% of Preparation candidates increased their confidence in contributing to PPP project preparation.- Over 94% of Preparation candidates can now apply PPP concepts and frameworks directly in real‑world environments.- Over 95% of Execution candidates felt that the Execution certification has helped them to better understand and apply value-for-money principles and risk allocation in PPP projects.- 94% of Execution candidates reported stronger capability in advanced phases, including financial close and contract management.2. Improved Collaboration and Stakeholder Engagement-98% of Preparation candidates reported improved collaboration with multidisciplinary PPP teams.3. Career Growth and Professional Recognition- More than 50% of candidates across both levels experienced new professional opportunities after certification.These statistics underline CP³P’s reputation as an internationally aligned, practical program that strengthens project readiness, delivery, and professional advancement.4. Candidate Voices: Real‑World ImpactFeedback reflects CP³P‘s strong practical focus:“The learning strengthened my practical skills and provided clear tools I now apply directly in PPP situations.”— CP³P Execution candidate“The Preparation course gave me the frameworks I needed to evaluate readiness and design stronger, more bankable PPP projects.”— CP³P Preparation candidateTo explore the updated PPP Guide and strengthen your capabilities, learn more about the CP³P program and access our free online training . Discover how CP³P can help you build the skills and confidence needed to deliver successful, sustainable PPPs.

