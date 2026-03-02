SGS launches environmental DNA service to support biodiversity assessment in the UK

SGS eDNA provides a conclusive species analysis of an area, removing any need for estimations or approximations.

New service enables faster, more accurate and non-invasive biodiversity assessment

With our ground-breaking habitat assessment technology, specialists within our laboratories are able to profile thousands of species simultaneously from a single sample.” — Steve Allen, Business Development Manager, SGS UK Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS has launched an innovative environmental DNA (eDNA) service in the UK that will transform how biodiversity is measured and understood across Britain. The science-led service provides ecologists, environmentalists, conservation groups and organisations across multiple industries with powerful assessment tools to measure the ecological impact of their projects and operations.SGS eDNA uses advanced habitat assessment technology to detect and analyse genetic material released into the environment by organisms. This includes skin cells, hair or fur, scales, mucus, blood, gametes, urine, saliva and faeces, as well as genetic material from single celled organisms such as bacteria.By analysing trace DNA present in water, soil or air samples, SGS can deliver comprehensive species insights in a faster, more accurate and non-invasive way, in comparison to more traditional ecological survey methods which often rely on time-intensive fieldwork, visual species identification and expert interpretation.Steve Allen, Business Development Manager, SGS UK Limited, said: “Growing public concern for ecosystem protection, alongside increasing regulatory and planning requirements, means organisations must clearly demonstrate their impact on biodiversity wherever they operate.“With our ground-breaking habitat assessment technology, specialists within our laboratories are able to profile thousands of species simultaneously from a single sample. The resulting eDNA data provides a conclusive species analysis of an area, removing any need for estimations or approximations. This repeatable, high-quality data provides a robust evidence base for environmental decision-making, guiding habitat decisions and informing mitigation or net gain strategies.”SGS eDNA service packages include:• QuickScan – for a dedicated focus on one species• BioScan – multi-animal assessment surveys• FullScan – for a comprehensive understanding of the flora and fauna within a designated area• InsectScan – a monitoring tool to measure the biodiversity of a habitat• CropScan – to monitor crop pollination species and help establish best “planting practices” to improve crop yields• Invasive Species Scan – to assess and monitor the spread of harmful and nuisance speciesAs a trusted, global testing, inspection and certification company, SGS offers more than laboratory analysis. The company works in partnership with clients to advise on sampling strategies and methodologies, ensuring programmes are scientifically robust and fit for purpose. SGS also integrates eDNA testing into wider environmental sampling and monitoring programmes, delivering high-sensitivity detection through tailored extraction and analytical approaches.SGS eDNA forms part of SGS’s IMPACT NOW for sustainability , a strategic framework built around four pillars: climate, nature, ESG assurance and circularity. Within the nature pillar, SGS provides end-to-end solutions to help organisations address environmental risk management, including contamination (PFAS, microplastics, etc), to curb biodiversity loss and ecosystem damage.Find out more about SGS's eDNA Habitat Assessment Technology

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.