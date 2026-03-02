Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi announces critical decisions to take effect on 1 March 2026

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, announces critical decisions that will come into effect on 1 March 2026.

IDAC under NPA oversight regulations to come into effect

Section 8 of the NPA Amendment Act, which inserts section 22A into the NPA Act to establish an independent complaints and oversight mechanism for the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), will come into effect on 1 March 2026.

The commencement of section 8 gives practical effect to section 22A of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, as introduced by the Amendment Act.

The regulations provide for the formal lodging and investigation of complaints by members of the public relating to serious violations of rights by IDAC investigators, as well as complaints from investigators concerning political interference, improper influence, obstruction or any hindrance in the execution of their duties.

The oversight mechanism will be led by retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga, appointed for a single, non-renewable term of five years. The establishment of this office introduces an independent layer of accountability, strengthens the protection of investigators from undue influence, and provides the public with a clear and credible avenue to lodge complaints.

All legal and administrative requirements for the implementation of this mechanism have been finalised, including the approval of the regulations, the determination of the conditions of service by the President, and the confirmation of the necessary funding within the NPA budget.

From 1 March 2026, the office of the retired judge will be formally established and complaints may be submitted in the prescribed manner. This milestone strengthens transparency, enhances public confidence, and marks a significant step in the institutionalisation of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption as a permanent anti-corruption capability within the National Prosecuting Authority.

Appointment of Judge Phineas Mojapelo as designated RICA Judge

Minister Kubayi further announces the appointment of retired Deputy Judge President Phineas Mathale Deon Mojapelo as the designated Judge in terms of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information Act, 2002 (RICA), with effect from 1 March 2026.

This appointment follows consultation with the Chief Justice and gives effect to the recent Constitutional Court judgment, which strengthened the legal framework governing the interception of communications and reaffirmed the importance of independent judicial oversight in the authorisation and monitoring of such processes.

In this role, Judge Mojapelo will ensure that applications for the interception of communications are considered in accordance with the Constitution and the law, safeguarding the rights to privacy and due process. His extensive judicial experience and proven commitment to the rule of law will further enhance the integrity, accountability and credibility of the interception regime.

Appointment of Judge Bernard Ngoepe as President of the Special Tribunal

The Minister also announces the appointment of retired Judge Bernard Makgabo Ngoepe as President of the Special Tribunal, with effect from 1 March 2026.

Judge Ngoepe previously served as Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court and brings a wealth of judicial experience and leadership to the Special Tribunal. The Tribunal plays a critical role in supporting the work of the Special Investigating Unit through the adjudication of civil matters aimed at recovering State assets and losses arising from unlawful conduct.

His appointment reinforces government’s commitment to strengthening the fight against corruption, enhancing accountability, and ensuring the effective recovery of public funds, while contributing to consequence management within the State.

These developments underscore government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the rule of law, enhancing judicial oversight, protecting constitutional rights, and advancing the fight against corruption through capable and credible institutions.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Terrence Manase

Cell: 082 338 6707

#GovZAUpdates