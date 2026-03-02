MEC Violet Mathye on alleged notice of shutdown by Limpopo Scholar Transport Alliance

The Department of Transport and Community Safety has noted with concern the alleged notice of shutdown by a group calling itself the Limpopo Scholar Transport Alliance, purportedly planned for Monday, 02 March 2026, in Polokwane. We are particularly concerned about the misinformation being spread by this group, claiming that there will be no scholar transport on Monday.

I would like to express my appreciation to progressive formations such as Seshego Polokwane Scholar Transport Capricorn and others for distancing themselves from this alleged shutdown. Their commitment to ensuring that learners' education is not disrupted is commendable.

Through my engagements with formations like Seshego Polokwane Scholar Transport Capricorn Region and other progressive formations, we have managed to resolve and clarify the issue of seven-seaters. It is out of these developments and discussions that we agreed to suspend the issue of permits for 60 days, effective from Monday, 16th February 2026, to allow operators to apply for such permits, subject to certain conditions.

I want to make it clear that the organisers of the alleged shutdown are welcome to visit my offices at any time to discuss their concerns. However, I strongly advise them to refrain from spreading scaremongering messages to parents and learners. Such actions only serve to create unnecessary anxiety and panic.

I want to assure parents and learners that learning and teaching will continue as planned tomorrow, Monday, 02 March 2026. We have put measures in place to ensure that scholar transport operates as usual, and we will not allow any disruptions to learners' education.

We urge all stakeholders to work with us to ensure that our learners' education is protected and that they can access their schools safely and without disruptions. We remain committed to engaging with all formations and stakeholders to resolve any issues and to ensure that our transport system serves the needs of our communities.

For media enquiries, please contact:

MEC's Spokesperson: Mr Tshifiwa Dali

Contact: 082 904 0262

#GovZAUpdates