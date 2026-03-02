Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes assistance of SSA to root out unlawful interception

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has welcomed the assistance provided to him and the Director-General of the Department, Mr Sifiso Mdakane, after reporting to the Minister responsible for the State Security Agency, Ms Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, concerns that sensitive information between their offices was being unlawfully intercepted by officials within the Department.

It should be noted that these interceptions are believed to originate from within the Department and not through any organ or branch of the State.

The Minister views this matter as extremely serious and believes that the SSA is the correct agency to investigate it. Nothing will be allowed to prevent or hinder our reform of the Department to ensure it delivers for the people of South Africa.

We view the establishment of the State Property Investment Vehicle as central to this turnaround and will pursue this restructuring without fear or favour.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

James De Villiers

Cell: 082 766 0276

#GovZAUpdates