True Sport Introduces 'Super Dates' at Expo West 2026, A Whole-Food Protein Snack Designed for Real-World Performance

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Sport, the performance nutrition division of Humble Group, will introduce Super Dates at Natural Products Expo West 2026, a protein-infused date snack built around simplicity, functionality, and whole-food integrity.Super Dates delivers 10 grams of protein per bag with no added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic fillers. Built from premium dates and enhanced with high-quality protein, the product is designed to offer a portable option for sustained energy and muscle support without relying on the ultra-processed formats common in the category.Launching in Peanut Butter + Protein, Super Dates rethinks how performance snacks can look and taste. It keeps the ingredient deck short and recognizable while delivering meaningful protein in a convenient, bite-sized format.“In a market saturated with bars and powders, we saw an opportunity to get back to something simpler,” said Cameron Morris, Head of Sales at True Sport. “This isn't just another protein snack. Dates are one of nature’s most efficient energy sources. By pairing them with protein without adding sugar or artificial ingredients we created something that fits modern performance nutrition without overcomplicating it. It is real flavor. Real ingredients. And real results, from a simple, flavorful format that keeps you coming back for more.”Super Dates is a non-GMO, gluten-free, and clean label product formulated without artificial additives. It perfectly aligns with Humble Group’s focus on transparency, responsible sourcing, and scalable innovation within better-for-you categories.True Sport will showcase Super Dates at Booth #N2205 in the North Halls at Natural Products Expo West, March 4–6, 2026, in Anaheim. Samples and retail information will be available on-site.For more information, visit www.truesport.com or contact hello@humblegroupusa.com.About True SportTrue Sport, a Humble Group brand, develops performance-focused nutrition products rooted in whole-food principles. The brand emphasizes clean formulations, functional efficacy, and practical solutions for active lifestyles.About Humble GroupHumble Group is a publicly listed FMCG group (Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap: HUMBLE) focused on building and scaling small- to medium-sized consumer brands. Through active ownership and operational support, Humble Group accelerates growth across its portfolio while maintaining entrepreneurial autonomy within its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company operates a global distribution and production network.

