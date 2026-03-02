Brewer's Yeast Market Forecast 2026-2036: Market Forecast: Reaching USD 9.5 Billion by 2036 at 6.0% CAGR

Brewer's Yeast Market

The market faces constraints tied to logistics and feedstock. Handling live liquid yeast requires complex temperature-controlled cold chains.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Brewer's Yeast Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 5.3 billion in 2026, marking a significant transition from a commodity byproduct to a high-value functional ingredient. Propelled by a CAGR of 6.0%, the market is projected to surge to USD 9.5 billion by 2036. This growth is fundamentally anchored by the expanding global livestock sector, rising consumer demand for immune-supporting supplements, and the pharmaceutical industry's increasing reliance on yeast-derived compounds.Get Access Report Sample : https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=14411 Brewer's Yeast Market Quick StatsMarket size 2026? The market is estimated at USD 5.3 billion.Market size 2036? The market is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion.CAGR? A steady growth rate of 6.0% is expected from 2026 to 2036.Leading application segment and share? Feed supplements lead the market with a 47% share.Leading form and share? Liquid brewer’s yeast holds a prominent 38% share of the market.Key growth regions? Asia Pacific is the primary growth engine, specifically China and India.Top companies? Angel Yeast Co., Ltd., Lesaffre Group, Lallemand Inc., Alltech Inc., Leiber GmbH, Asahi Group Foods, Ltd., Biorigin, ProteinDistillery, Revyve, and Easy Bio.Market Momentum (YoY Path)The Brewer's Yeast Market is set to generate an absolute dollar opportunity of USD 4.2 billion between 2026 and 2036. Following a valuation of USD 5.1 billion in 2025, the market will climb to USD 5.3 billion in 2026. Steady industrial adoption will see values rise through 2028 and 2030, supported by aquaculture intensification. By 2031 and 2033, the shift toward pharmaceutical-grade beta-glucans will further accelerate value. The trajectory concludes at a forecasted USD 9.5 billion in 2036.Why the Market is GrowingGrowth is structurally driven by global livestock antibiotic reduction programs, where producers utilize yeast-based immune modulators to replace growth-promoting antibiotics. Additionally, heightened post-pandemic consumer awareness regarding immune health has spiked demand for beta-glucan-enriched food supplements. The rapid expansion of the aquaculture sector, particularly in Asia, further necessitates functional yeast-based feed inputs to meet farmed protein demands.Segment Spotlight1) Application Type: Feed SupplementsFeed supplements account for 47% of the total market volume. This segment is anchored by compound feed manufacturers who utilize yeast to support animal performance and comply with strict antibiotic-reduction mandates in the EU, U.S., and China.2) Form: Liquid Brewer's YeastLiquid formats are projected to hold a 38% share in 2026. These are highly preferred by large-scale feed mills and aquaculture operators due to their higher bioactivity, preservation of live cells, and seamless integration into wet mixing systems without the rehydration losses associated with dry forms.3) Application Focus: Human Food SupplementsThe market is increasingly bifurcating into high-margin niches. While commodity yeast faces price pressure, purified beta-glucan fractions for human supplements command prices 3-8 times higher. This shift is fueled by a 7.1% growth in the immune health supplement sector.Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, ChallengesDrivers: Stringent regulatory mandates, such as EU Regulation 2019/6 and China’s antibiotic ban, have forced a shift toward yeast-based alternatives. The livestock industry now relies on these functional inputs to maintain animal welfare while adhering to legal standards.Opportunities: The ""Blue Granary"" program in China and the intensification of aquaculture across Southeast Asia present a massive opening for yeast providers. As aquaculture output targets 111 million tonnes by 2030, the demand for specialized yeast fractions like beta-glucans is expected to skyrocket.Trends: There is a notable trend toward pharmaceutical-grade certification. Strains receiving EFSA QPS confirmation are allowing players to enter the high-margin pharmaceutical API supply chain, moving beyond traditional agricultural uses into standardized medical applications.Challenges: The market faces constraints tied to logistics and feedstock. Handling live liquid yeast requires complex temperature-controlled cold chains. Furthermore, feedstock availability remains tied to the seasonal and capacity-driven nature of the beer brewing industry.Country Growth Outlook (CAGR)Country CAGR (2026-2036)China 8.0%India 7.5%United States 5.7%Germany 4.9%Brazil 4.3%Competitive LandscapeThe Brewer's Yeast Market is concentrated at the production level but fragmented in value-added segments. Angel Yeast and Lesaffre utilize massive scale to dominate feed and supplement grades, while Lallemand specializes in pharmaceutical and probiotic strains. Alltech integrates yeast into broader animal nutrition programs. Browse Full Report : https://www.factmr.com/report/brewers-yeast-market 