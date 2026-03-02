SwedishCandy.com Makes U.S. Debut at Natural Products Expo West, Bringing Convenience to Authentic Scandanavian Sweets

SwedishCandy.com top sellers Swedish Candy pick and mix by swedishcandy.com The Original Swedish Candy company, swedishcandy.com

The original Swedish Candy company, SwedishCandy.com launches their convenient top sellers in the USA.

Scandinavia has a rich history of candy innovation and we're thrilled to bring this joy to the U.S. through our easy-to-stock bagged format.” — Henry Toma

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwedishCandy.com, the original and premier online destination for pick-and-mix Scandinavian treats, is excited to exhibit for the first time at Natural Products Expo West 2026. This marks the brand's official entry into the U.S. market, offering Americans a taste of Sweden's beloved candy culture in ready-to-enjoy bagged formats.SwedishCandy.com specializes in curating the best of Scandinavian confectionery, featuring iconic flavors like salty licorice, sour and sweet gummies, and the foamy flavors that have taken the US market by storm. Unlike traditional bulk bins, the brand's innovative bagged pick-and-mix system provides convenience without sacrificing variety—perfect for retail shelves, online orders, or gifting. Each packed with authentic, leading Swedish candy mixes, with ingredients that capture the essence of Swedish "godis" (candy) traditions."Scandinavia has a rich history of candy innovation, blending bold flavors with high-quality, often natural components," said Henry Toma, Head of Sales, spokesperson for SwedishCandy.com."We're thrilled to bring this joy to the U.S. through our easy-to-stock bagged format. Expo West is the ideal platform to connect with retailers eager for unique, international offerings that stand out in the natural products space."The lineup includes fan-favorites mixes such as Cola, Foamy, Fruity, Sour and Sweet, all emphasizing fun, nostalgia, and premium taste. SwedishCandy.com can also leverage their wide manufacturing and industry expertise to customize bags, mixes and formats for tailor-made private-label options.The team at SwedishCandy.com will be on hand booth #N2205 in the North Halls, between March 4-6 during Natural Products Expo West, at the Anaheim Convention Center for tastings, wholesale opportunities, and insights into Scandinavian candy trends.For media inquiries or partnerships, reach out to info@swedishcandy.com or visit www.swedishcandy.com About SwedishCandy.com SwedishCandy.com is an online retailer dedicated to importing and distributing the finest Scandinavian candies to global audiences. Our mission is to share the delight of Swedish sweets—known for their unique flavors and cultural significance—in accessible, modern formats that appeal to candy lovers everywhere.About Humble Group Humble Group is a publicly listed FMCG group (Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap: HUMBLE) focused on building and scaling small- to medium-sized consumer brands. Through active ownership and operational support, Humble Group accelerates growth across its portfolio while maintaining entrepreneurial autonomy within its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company operates a global distribution and production network.

