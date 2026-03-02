Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Japan’s National Day reception

Your Excellency, Ambassador Fumio Shimizu, the Ambassador of Japan to South Africa,

Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Members of the Diplomatic Corps

Distinguished Guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of South Africa, I wish to congratulate the Government and the People of Japan on this special occasion as we celebrate the birthday of His Majesty Emperor Naruhito of Japan. It is an honour and privilege for me to represent the South African Government at this auspicious occasion.

A National Day is a significant event as it allows for reflection on the country’s past achievements and challenges while focussing on a promising future. With Japan having recently held successful elections on 8 February 2026, the electorate has provided a mandate to their leadership of choice for better prospects for the country’s future. I wish to take this opportunity, on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, to congratulate Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her recent election victory, reconfirming her as the Prime Minister of Japan. We wish Prime Minister Takaichi and the Japanese Government well in the execution of their mandate.

This year, South Africa and Japan celebrate 116 years of relations, and over the years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between our countries have grown and evolved to a level covering a wide spectrum of sectoral cooperation.

Your Excellency, allow me to highlight the most recent high-level visit between our two countries.

During the visit by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President, Dr Akihiko Tanaka to South Africa in January 2026, the discussions between Dr Tanaka with President Ramaphosa, with Minister Godongwana and with Minister Lamola on 30 and 31 January 2026 reflected on increasing cooperation in line with the promotion of South Africa’s national priorities. In this regard, I wish to reiterate that South Africa’s cooperation with JICA cannot be overemphasized and JICA is a key economic, development assistance and technical cooperation partner of South Africa.

South Africa recognises the importance of the Partnership Forum as it provides a platform for the entire spectrum of sectoral cooperation. With South Africa scheduled to host the next Session of the South Africa-Japan Partnership Forum, discussions regarding a proposed date remain ongoing.

The area of science, technology and innovation remains one of the most inspiring dimensions of the partnership between our two countries. For many years, Japan has invested in South Africa’s greatest resource – our people – through scholarships, research exchanges and technical training that have enabled students, scientists and professionals to learn from Japan’s world class expertise. Today, our universities and institutions work side by side on practical solutions in a myriad of diverse fields, including renewable energy, medical sciences and climatology, to mention but a few. Through the work of the SA-Japan Universities Forum (SAJU) we are collaborating on shaping the industries of the future, building partnerships though investing in talent, ideas and shared progress for a better future. In addition, from 2017 – 2024, South African and Japanese researchers have jointly published more than 5 000 scientific articles, which is far above the world average.

Japan remains one of South Africa’s most significant economic partners with a sizable investment in our economy, and the potential for increased investment exists. In this regard, the Japanese enterprises have played a pivotal role in shaping our economic landscape, fostering innovation, and driving growth. From manufacturing and automotive to technology and renewable energy, thereby contributing immensely to the development of South Africa's industrial sector. The presence of Japanese businesses has not only bolstered our trade relations, but has also created numerous employment opportunities, which is very much needed in our country. Total trade between the two countries have increased from R133 billion in 2024 to R140 billion in 2025.

As South Africa is on the drive to diversify its global trade and investment relations, we aim to consolidate relations with our partners, especially Japan, while navigating this rapidly changing global economic landscape. As such, we hope to see increased investment commitments by Japanese companies at the upcoming South Africa Investment Conference scheduled for 31 March 2026, especially that South Africa continues to experience and improved economic environment, which is supported by our internal reform agenda under the auspices of Operation Vulindlela.

Furthermore, we wish to congratulate the Government of Japan for hosting a successful TICAD 9 Summit in Yokohama from 20-22 August 2025. In addition, we express our sincere gratitude to the Japanese Government for its continued support in working with Africa to deepen cooperation in advancing Africa’s development priorities, through the TICAD framework. This important partnership between Japan and Africa serves as a catalyst for achieving the aspirations of Agenda 2063.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency marked the first time that the G20 was hosted and held on African soil. Recognising the numerous G20 meetings that were held, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to Japan for their constructive participation in these meetings as well as in the G20 Summit, supporting South Africa’s G20 Presidency and its priorities. South Africa attaches importance to its relationship with Japan to advance bilateral ties as well as multilateral relations. South Africa was also honoured to host Prime Minister Takaichi at the G20 Summit which allowed for a bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

In conclusion, on behalf of H.E. President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would like to propose a toast to the health and prosperity of Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the Government and the people of Japan, and may the bonds of friendship between South Africa and Japan continue to grow stronger.

Thank you (Arigatou gozaimasu)

