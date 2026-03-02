The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Grid Cybersecurity Market Projected to Reach $18.02 Billion with a 14.7% CAGR by 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The grid cybersecurity sector has become increasingly vital as power grids grow more digitized and interconnected. With the surge in cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, safeguarding electrical networks has emerged as a top priority. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, prominent regions, and future trends shaping this essential industry.

Rapid Growth and Expanding Market Size of the Grid Cybersecurity Market

The grid cybersecurity market has experienced swift expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $9.11 billion in 2025 to $10.43 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. This upward trajectory in the past has been driven by factors such as the growing digitization of power grids, early adoption of smart grid technologies, a rise in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, the expansion of network-connected grid assets, and the establishment of cybersecurity standards.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even faster, reaching $18.02 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.7%. This surge is attributed to rising investments in improving grid resilience, increased use of cloud-based grid operations, heightened regulatory demands on infrastructure security, expansion of connected energy assets, and a greater emphasis on zero-trust security models. Key trends during this period include wider adoption of advanced threat detection systems, AI-driven cybersecurity analytics, real-time grid security monitoring, broader deployment of cloud security platforms, and stronger regulatory compliance efforts.

Understanding Grid Cybersecurity and Its Components

Grid cybersecurity comprises a range of solutions and services aimed at protecting electrical power grids from cyberattacks, unauthorized intrusions, and digital threats. It involves technologies like intrusion detection systems, secure communication networks, and threat intelligence platforms designed to maintain the safety and reliability of power transmission and distribution networks.

How Rising Cyber Threats Are Accelerating Market Growth

One of the main forces propelling the grid cybersecurity market is the growing number of cyber threats. These threats pose risks by compromising the security, integrity, or availability of digital systems and data. The rapid spread of digital technologies and enhanced connectivity has increased vulnerability by creating more potential targets for cybercriminals. Grid cybersecurity solutions help counter these dangers by preventing unauthorized access, identifying malicious activities in real time, and safeguarding critical energy infrastructure to ensure its resilience. For example, in October 2025, the Australian Signals Directorate reported that its Australian Cyber Security Centre received over 42,500 calls to the Cyber Security Hotline during FY2024–25, marking a 16% increase from the previous year. This trend highlights the intensifying cyber threat landscape fueling market growth.

Dominant Regional Players in the Grid Cybersecurity Market

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest regional market for grid cybersecurity. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the coming years. The market report covers multiple key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments.

