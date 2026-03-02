Powell Window Cleaning identifies Caden Powell as the business owner/operator and principal.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powell Window Cleaning announced an expansion of its field capability to support exterior window cleaning in Las Vegas, NV , for larger and more complex properties, including mid-rise buildings and healthcare facilities that require elevated-access equipment. The update builds on the company’s existing residential and commercial window cleaning operations across the Las Vegas Valley.Las Vegas’ dust, wind, and smog can reduce visibility and accelerate exterior glass buildup; it is an issue that affects homeowners and high-traffic commercial sites where exterior presentation can influence visitor experience. Powell Window Cleaning’s window cleaning services are designed for both one-time cleaning and scheduled maintenance, including interior and exterior service options for homes and multi-story properties.According to the company’s service information, Powell Window Cleaning works with a range of commercial property types, including offices, retail stores, warehouses, apartments, and mid-rise buildings, and uses the right tools and techniques for every surface, like boom-lift window cleaning at hospitals.The company also states it uses eco-friendly, non-toxic cleaning solutions and is fully insured, which can be relevant to facility managers and journalists covering safety and sustainability practices in building services.For more information about exterior window cleaning in Las Vegas, NV, or contact Powell Window Cleaning at (702) 587-7487 or visit the company’s window cleaning page.About the CompanyPowell Window Cleaning identifies Caden Powell as the business owner/operator and principal. They offer their services across the Las Vegas Valley, including Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, and Summerlin, as well as other nearby areas.Address: Las VegasZip code: 89149

