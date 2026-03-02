True Co. Expands North America Presence with New True Dates Flavors and Introduction of True Gum and True Mints

New flavors by True Dates True Gum, Europes first plastic free chewing gum launches in the USA. True Mints by True Co., launches in the USA.

True Co. introduces new flavors to record-breaking True Dates line, as well as introduces True Gum and True Mints to North American market.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Co. Expands North America Presence at Natural Products Expo West 2026 with New True Dates Flavors and Introduction of True Gum and True MintsTrue Co., the innovative leader in sustainable and natural confectionery, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its U.S. product lineup at Natural Products Expo West 2026. Building on the successful U.S. launch of True Dates at last year's expo, the company is introducing five exciting new flavors to its date-based snacks, while also debuting its flagship products, True Gum and True Mints, to North American consumers for the first time.True Dates, the all-natural, candy flavored date brand, and now features an expanded range of 11 flavors with the addition of Cinnamon Roll, Pistachio Cream, Caramel Popcorn, Sour Pineapple, and Banana Caramel. These new varieties join the existing lineup, offering indulgent, guilt-free options that blend rich tastes with the natural sweetness of dates—no added gums, no added fillers, no artificial additives or added sugars/sweeteners. Perfect for on-the-go snacking, True Dates provide sustained energy, fiber, and essential nutrients, appealing to health-conscious consumers seeking delicious alternatives to traditional sweets."We’re excited to build on the momentum since launching our True Dates, in the States, last year" said Nicholas Thomsen, Chief of Sales for True Co. "These new flavors capture fun, nostalgic tastes while staying true to our commitment to natural ingredients. Introducing True Gum and True Mints rounds out our portfolio, giving retailers and consumers a full suite of sustainable options that prioritize health and the planet."True Gum, launched in Europe in 2017 as the continent's first plastic-free chewing gum, is made from natural chicle base, plant-based sweeteners, and flavors. Free from synthetic plastics, aspartame, and artificial preservatives, it offers a chew that's better for you and the environment—biodegradable and eco-friendly without compromising on taste or texture.Complementing this is True Mints, introduced in 2020, delivering fresh breath through powerful, natural sugar-free mints. Both products embody True Co.'s ethos of innovation, sustainability, and quality, now available as part of the complete True Company lineup in North America.Attendees can savor and taste the full True Co. range at Booth #N2205 in the North Halls at the Anaheim Convention Center from March 4-6, 2026.For more information, visit www.truecompany.us or contact hello@humblegroupusa.com.About True Co. True Co. is a Denmark-based Certified B Corporation dedicated to creating natural, and sustainable food products that delight taste buds while respecting the planet. From plastic-free gum to nutrient-rich date snacks, our products are crafted with transparency, quality ingredients, and environmental responsibility at their core.About Humble Group. Humble Group is a publicly listed FMCG group (Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap: HUMBLE) focused on building and scaling small- to medium-sized consumer brands. Through active ownership and operational support, Humble Group accelerates growth across its portfolio while maintaining entrepreneurial autonomy within its subsidiaries. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company operates a global distribution and production network.

