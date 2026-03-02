Minister John Steenhuisen continues mass foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive in Free State, 2 Mar
The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen and the Free State Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Affairs, Ms Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman, will continue with the nationwide mass vaccination rollout campaign against Foot and mouth disease (FMD) on Monday in Free State.
This high-priority intervention follows the arrival of one million high-potency vaccine doses from Biogénesis Bagó, Argentina on 21 February 2026.
As the largest single consignment of FMD vaccines ever to enter South Africa, this shipment marks the operational “kickstart” of the Department of Agriculture’s new 10-year Strategic Plan to vaccinate the national herd. Millions more doses of FMD vaccine have been procured and will soon arrive in the country soon.
The vaccination process is strategically phased starting with mass vaccination in the highest-risk areas, thereafter, moving to lower-risk areas.
