Submit Release
News Search

There were 336 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,401 in the last 365 days.

Minister John Steenhuisen continues mass foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive in Free State, 2 Mar

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen and the Free State Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Agriculture, Rural Development and Environmental Affairs, Ms Elizabeth Cornelia Rockman, will continue with the nationwide mass vaccination rollout campaign against Foot and mouth disease (FMD) on Monday in Free State.

This high-priority intervention follows the arrival of one million high-potency vaccine doses from Biogénesis Bagó, Argentina on 21 February 2026.

As the largest single consignment of FMD vaccines ever to enter South Africa, this shipment marks the operational “kickstart” of the Department of Agriculture’s new 10-year Strategic Plan to vaccinate the national herd. Millions more doses of FMD vaccine have been procured and will soon arrive in the country soon.

The vaccination process is strategically phased starting with mass vaccination in the highest-risk areas, thereafter, moving to lower-risk areas.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Venue: Be Human Farm, Glen, R30 Road to Brandfort, City of Mangaung 
Time: 10:00
Date: Monday, 2 March 2026

Strict biosecurity protocols will be in effect at Be Human Farm. All media personnel are requested to wear appropriate outdoor footwear and RSVP to ensure access.
RSVP: Medialiaison@nda.gov.za

For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms Joylene van Wyk
Director: Media Liaison, Ministry of Agriculture
Email: joylenev@nda.gov.za or medialiaison@nda.agric.za 
Mobile: 083 292 7399 or 063 298 5661

Ms Moliehi Moeng
Director: Strategic Communications and MarketingH 
Email: moengm@dard.gov.za
Mobile: 073 260 5173
 

#GovZAUpdataes

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister John Steenhuisen continues mass foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive in Free State, 2 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.