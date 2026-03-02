Minister Stella Tembisa Ndabeni hosts Media breakfast on Business Licensing Bill, 3 Mar

The Department of Small Business Development invites media representatives to a Media Breakfast on the Business Licensing Bill, 2025. The event will feature stakeholder feedback on public consultations for the Business Licensing Bill, aimed at creating a business regulatory regime benefiting South African citizens and businesses.

The Business Act, 1991 was transferred to DSBD in October 2020. The National Business Licensing Policy was approved by Cabinet on 28 May 2025, paving the way for the Business Licensing Bill. The Bill was published in the Government Gazette on 26 September 2025 for public comment. Subsequently, the DSBD received valuable inputs through written and oral submissions from the members of the public, business associations, government components, municipalities and MSMEs, amongst others.

The event will bring together key stakeholders to provide feedback on the public consultations for the Business Licensing Bill, 2025.

Members of the media are requested to attend and cover media breakfast engagement scheduled to take place as follows:

Date: 3 March 2026

Time: 08:00 – 12:00

Venue: Irene Country Lodge

