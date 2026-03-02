Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Deputy Minister Graham Maré participate at 18th annual Africa Energy Indaba, 3 to 5 Mar

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, together with the Deputy Minister Graham Maré will participate at the 18th annual Africa Energy Indaba, taking place from 3–5 March 2026, in Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

The Indaba brings together African energy leaders, policymakers, investors and development partners to advance energy security, regional integration and investment across the continent.

Highlights of Minister Ramokgopa’s programme are as follows:

Tuesday, 3 March 2026

09:15 – Opening Address

09:40 – 09:50 – Official Opening of the Exhibition and Meet-and-Greet with Exhibitors

12:30 – Ministerial Roundtable on the Africa Ten-Year Infrastructure Investment Plan for Cross-Border Interconnectivity (TYIIP).

The Ministerial Roundtable will focus on accelerating priority transmission and power infrastructure projects across the continent, strengthening project preparation, improving coordination, and mobilising public and private investment.

Wednesday, 4 March 2026

09:00 – Official Opening Ceremony:

09:00 – Official Opening Ceremony: Welcome remarks and Introduction of the President of the Republic of South Africa

Keynote Address by Cyril Ramaphosa

14:00 – 16:00 – South African Investment Forum

Hosted by the Department of Electricity and Energy, profiling investment opportunities in South Africa’s energy sector.

Thursday, 5 March 2026

09:00 – Keynote Address at the Nuclear Forum

09:00 – Keynote Address at the Nuclear Forum Signing of the Declaration to Triple Global Nuclear Capacity by 2050 with the World Nuclear Association.

10:30 – Opening Remarks at Mission 300 Day

World Bank/AfDB. GEAPP, SE4ALL, Rockefeller Foundation – day session with countries signing compact agreements.

Highlights of Deputy Minister Graham Maré’s programme are as follows:

Tuesday, 3 March 2026

10:00 – 10:30 – Deliver a presentation at the Clean Cooking Deep Dive Session.

10:00 – 10:30 – Deliver a presentation at the Clean Cooking Deep Dive Session. The Deputy Minister’s presentation will highlight South Africa’s efforts to expand access to clean cooking solutions, reduce energy poverty, and improve health and environmental outcomes, particularly for vulnerable communities.

Wednesday, 4 March 2026

07:00 – Keynote address at the Women In Energy Forum.

07:00 – Keynote address at the Women In Energy Forum. Under the theme "Powering Africa’s Transition: A conversation with and by Women in Energy Decision – Making Level”

The Department’s participation at the 2026 Africa Energy Indaba underscores South Africa’s commitment to regional energy integration, infrastructure development, clean energy transitions and sustainable investment across the continent.

Members of the media are invited to attend and can register for accreditation with palesa@energyindaba.co.za

Enquiries:

Ministerial Spokesperson

Tsakane Khambane

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

Head of Communication (DEE)

Makhosonke Buthelezi

Cell: 082 359 5584

E-mail: Makhosonke.Buthelezi@dee.gov.za

