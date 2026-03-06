Geospatial industry’s most persistent data discovery bottlenecks tackled — Spatineo launches AI-powered GIS search tool

CEO Oskari Häkkinen

Built on 15 years of geospatial infrastructure expertise, the Spatineo Descovery streamlines spatial data discovery and integration directly within ArcGIS Pro.

The future of geospatial data discovery will be driven by agentic AI systems and highly streamlined GIS processes. Spatineo Discovery provides the data access layer these emerging workflows require.” — Oskari Häkkinen, CEO, Spatineo

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spatineo, a geospatial technology company, today announced the public launch of Spatineo Discovery, an AI-powered search solution designed to transform how GIS professionals find and use geospatial data. As satellite, drone, and sensor data volumes continue to grow, relevant datasets are scattered across numerous portals and services. Analysts often spend significant time locating and validating data before they can begin meaningful analysis. Spatineo Discovery addresses this challenge by allowing users to describe their task in natural language and instantly discover and integrate spatial datasets directly within their GIS environment."For years, we’ve seen GIS professionals struggle with fragmented data and inconsistent service reliability," said Oskari Häkkinen, CEO of Spatineo. "Over the past 15 years, we have built the world’s most extensive database of open geospatial services and continuously monitor service availability and reliability through Spatineo Monitor. Applying advanced AI-powered semantic search to that infrastructure allows us to remove friction from spatial data access and make it a seamless part of professional GIS workflows."The tool has already been tested by more than 130 beta users across government, research, and enterprise organizations. The launch comes at a time when reliance on GIS platforms for critical decision-making is increasing across sectors such as emergency response, environmental monitoring, and urban planning. At the same time, advances in generative AI and GeoAI have reshaped expectations within the geospatial industry: professionals increasingly expect to interact with complex systems through natural-language instructions rather than manual queries. This shift has exposed a gap between abundant data and the tools available to efficiently discover and access it.Unlike traditional keyword-based catalogs or manual portal searches, Spatineo Discovery uses a hybrid geospatial semantic search engine that interprets the intent behind a user’s request. The system combines AI-driven intent recognition with structured metadata queries and spatial filtering to surface contextually and geographically relevant services. This approach allows professionals to focus on their task rather than navigating fragmented data portals."The future of geospatial data discovery will be driven by agentic AI systems and highly streamlined GIS processes," Häkkinen added. "As intelligent systems increasingly assist professionals in finding, preparing, and analyzing spatial data, dependable data access becomes even more critical. Spatineo Discovery provides the data access layer these emerging workflows require."Spatineo is a member of the Esri Partner Network and an active member of the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC). In 2025, the company was selected among the Top 3 finalists in the Data Economy Innovation of the Year category at the AI Gala Awards, reflecting growing recognition within the geospatial and AI communities.Spatineo Discovery is now publicly available at spatineodiscovery.ai About SpatineoFounded in 2011 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Spatineo Inc. specializes in spatial data infrastructure, geospatial web services, and API monitoring. The company develops software and provides expert consulting services to help organizations build reliable, standards-compliant geospatial data ecosystems. Spatineo has contributed to international geospatial standards, including ISO 19156, and is an active member of the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC).For more information, visit www.spatineo.com

