The Business Research Company's The Grease Hood Heat Recovery Market is Projected to Expand at a 9.5% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The grease hood heat recovery market is gaining significant traction as commercial kitchens and the foodservice industry increasingly focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. With growing environmental awareness and rising operational costs, this sector is positioned for steady expansion. Here’s an overview of the market’s current size, growth factors, key drivers, and regional outlook.

Grease Hood Heat Recovery Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for grease hood heat recovery systems has seen notable growth recently and is expected to continue expanding. From a valuation of $1.18 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $1.29 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. This historic growth has been fueled by increasing energy use in commercial kitchens, the growth of foodservice outlets, adoption of advanced ventilation technologies, efforts to cut operational expenses, and wider availability of commercial heat exchange solutions. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5%. Key factors driving this expected surge include a stronger emphasis on sustainable building practices, rising energy costs, expansion of green building certifications, greater adoption of smart kitchen systems, and heightened regulations focusing on energy efficiency. Emerging trends such as the increased use of energy recovery ventilators, smart airflow and temperature controls, retrofit heat recovery installations, and fire-safe heat exchanger designs will shape the market during this period.

Understanding Grease Hood Heat Recovery Technology

Grease hood heat recovery systems are designed to capture and reuse the waste heat generated from commercial kitchen exhaust hoods. These systems recover thermal energy from hot, grease-laden cooking fumes before they are expelled outdoors. Using heat exchangers, the reclaimed heat is transferred safely to incoming fresh air or water systems, which helps reduce energy consumption for heating or hot water. This process not only lowers operating costs but also ensures proper ventilation and maintains fire safety standards in commercial kitchen environments.

Energy Efficiency as a Major Growth Catalyst in the Grease Hood Heat Recovery Market

One of the primary factors driving growth in this market is the push for greater energy efficiency. This involves optimizing power and thermal resource use to minimize waste, particularly by capturing high-grade heat from cooking exhaust that would otherwise be lost. The adoption of smart grids and IoT-enabled devices supports this goal by enabling real-time energy monitoring, automation, and efficient usage across systems. Grease hood heat recovery facilitates energy efficiency by reclaiming heat from kitchen exhausts, thereby reducing overall energy demand and cutting heating expenses. For example, in March 2024, the UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reported that in 2023, the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme accounted for 83% of all energy efficiency installations, with a 61% increase from 2022, underscoring the growing emphasis on energy-saving initiatives.

How Sustainable and Green Building Practices Boost Grease Hood Heat Recovery Demand

The growing focus on sustainable and green building solutions is another key driver for the grease hood heat recovery market. Green building practices prioritize energy-efficient, resource-conserving, and environmentally responsible construction and operation methods to minimize environmental impact while enhancing occupant health. Increasing environmental concerns, stricter regulations, and the desire to reduce carbon footprints are encouraging businesses and consumers to adopt these solutions. Grease hood heat recovery contributes by capturing and reusing waste heat, lowering energy consumption and carbon emissions, thereby supporting eco-friendly and energy-efficient building operations. Supporting this trend, the U.S. Green Building Council noted in July 2024 that over 46,000 residential projects were certified under the LEED green building system, with a 5% rise in new registrations in 2023.

Impact of Rising Energy Prices on Market Expansion

Another significant factor propelling the grease hood heat recovery market is the increase in energy prices. Energy prices—covering electricity, gas, oil, and renewables—are influenced by supply constraints, geopolitical factors, and persistent demand growth. Higher energy costs motivate commercial kitchens to seek solutions that reduce operational expenses and improve energy efficiency. By capturing waste heat and converting it into usable energy, grease hood heat recovery systems help lower the need for purchased energy and associated costs. For instance, Eurostat reported in October 2024 that average household electricity prices in the EU climbed to $31.21 per 100 kWh in the first half of 2023, up from $27.32 per 100 kWh the year before, illustrating the upward trend in energy costs affecting businesses and consumers alike.

Fastest Growing Markets in the Grease Hood Heat Recovery Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the grease hood heat recovery market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the most rapid growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global developments in this industry.

