United States Online Gambling Market is Projected to Reach USD 22.8 Billion by 2034 | Grow At CAGR 7.33%

United States Online Gambling Market

United States Online Gambling Market size to reach USD 22.8B by 2034, growing at 7.33% CAGR (2026-2034), driven by legalization, mobile growth & AI innovation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Online Gambling Market is entering a decisive growth phase as regulatory expansion, mobile technology adoption, and AI-driven personalization reshape the digital betting ecosystem. The market reached USD 11.8 Billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 22.8 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.33% during 2026-2034.As search interest surges around “U.S. online gambling market size,” “online gambling revenue,” “U.S. gambling revenue by year,” and “gambling statistics United States,” stakeholders are actively seeking verified, forward-looking intelligence to guide expansion and investment strategies in 2026.This press release is designed to address high-intent decision-makers evaluating entry, scaling, acquisition, or partnership opportunities within the regulated U.S. digital gambling ecosystem.Access 100+ Market Tables & Forecast Highlights – Get Your Free PDF:Key Market Statistics – United States Online Gambling Market• Market Size (2025): USD 11.8 Billion• Market Forecast (2034): USD 22.8 Billion• Projected CAGR (2026–2034): 7.33%• Base Year: 2025• Forecast Period: 2026–2034• Historical Period: 2020–2025Revenue Expansion OutlookStrong expansion expected beginning 2026, supported by state-level legalization and mobile gambling adoption.• Market value projected to nearly double between 2025 and 2034, reflecting sustained online gambling revenue growth.• Consistent annual growth driven by sports betting, online casino market expansion, and AI-powered personalization technologies.Growth Indicators for 2026• Increasing state approvals expanding the regulated addressable market.• Rapid growth in the mobile gambling market segment.• Rising digital payment adoption enhancing transaction volume and user confidence.These key statistics position the United States Online Gambling Market as one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader U.S. gambling market size landscape, offering scalable revenue opportunities through 2026 and beyond.United States Online Gambling Market Size and Revenue OutlookThe U.S. online gambling market size continues to expand as additional states authorize regulated online betting and casino operations. The industry’s valuation of USD 11.8 Billion in 2025 reflects accelerating consumer adoption across sports betting and digital casino formats.By 2026, the market is expected to demonstrate strong year-on-year growth momentum supported by:• Escalating state-level legalization• Expanding mobile gambling market penetration• Increasing online gambling revenue diversification• Enhanced transaction security and digital payment integrationWith projections reaching USD 22.8 Billion by 2034, the United States online gambling market presents scalable opportunities for operators, investors, payment providers, and technology partners.Why 2026 Is a Strategic Inflection PointThe year 2026 represents a defining period for the U.S. gambling industry. Legislative developments across states are unlocking new regional revenue streams while strengthening responsible gaming compliance frameworks.As stakeholders analyze “U.S. gambling market size” and “U.S. gambling revenue by year,” they must consider the structural shifts taking place:• State-by-state regulatory expansion• Competitive market consolidation• Growing institutional investment• Strategic media and platform partnershipsCompanies entering or expanding in 2026 require granular state-level intelligence, revenue modeling, and compliance assessment to mitigate risk and maximize returns.Get Customized Segmentation Intelligence — Speak Directly to Our Expert:Key Growth Drivers Accelerating the Online Gambling Market1. State-Level Legalization MomentumThe incremental legalization of online gambling across multiple U.S. states is a primary growth driver. Each new jurisdiction expands the total addressable market and creates opportunities for localized digital platform deployment.This evolving regulatory environment strengthens the legitimacy of online casino and sports betting platforms, attracting broader consumer participation.2. Expansion of the Mobile Gambling MarketThe mobile gambling market is transforming user behavior. Smartphones and tablets now represent dominant access points for online betting and casino games.Mobile-first optimization in 2026 includes:• Seamless in-play wagering• Biometric authentication• Real-time notifications• Integrated digital wallets• Personalized push marketingThe increasing complexity of mobile applications enhances user engagement, boosting lifetime value and retention rates.3. Technology-Driven Player EngagementAI, predictive analytics, and machine learning are redefining the online casino market and sportsbook ecosystem. Operators are deploying advanced technologies to:• Personalize gaming experiences• Optimize dynamic odds• Monitor responsible gaming behavior• Improve fraud detection and cybersecurityLive dealer games, virtual sports, and real-time analytics further elevate user engagement across competitive entertainment platforms.Detailed Market Segmentation: Revenue and Share AnalysisTo generate meaningful commercial insights, the United States Online Gambling Market must be evaluated at the segment level.1. By Game Type – Casino Revenue by Game and Sports Betting DominanceThe market is segmented into:Sports Betting• Football• Horse Racing• E-Sports• OthersSports betting remains a dominant contributor to overall online gambling revenue, particularly football wagering. The expansion of regulated sportsbooks across states continues to boost digital betting volumes.E-sports betting is gaining traction among younger demographics, contributing incremental revenue growth.Casino• Live Casino• Baccarat• Blackjack• Poker• Slots• OthersWithin the online casino market, slot games represent a significant revenue engine due to high engagement and repeat play frequency. Live dealer games are rapidly expanding market share by replicating physical casino environments digitally.Detailed breakdowns of casino revenue by game are critical for operators evaluating product mix optimization and ROI forecasting.2. By Device – Mobile Gambling Market ExpansionThe market is segmented into:• Desktop• Mobile• OthersThe mobile gambling market is the fastest-growing segment. A majority of new users access platforms through smartphones and tablets, prompting operators to adopt mobile-first strategies.In 2026, mobile interface optimization, biometric login, in-play betting, and seamless digital payment integration are expected to drive higher conversion rates and retention.Companies analyzing mobile gambling market growth must prioritize UX design, cybersecurity, and app-based loyalty ecosystems.3. By Region – State-Level Revenue OpportunitiesEach region reflects varying legalization timelines and revenue performance. Stakeholders evaluating entry strategies require state-specific projections, licensing requirements, and regulatory risk assessment.This regional breakdown is essential for understanding broader U.S. gambling market size and identifying high-growth jurisdictions.Explore Growth Opportunities – Buy the Full Report Instantly:Rising Demand for Verified Gambling Statistics in the United StatesSearch interest for “gambling statistics United States” and “online gambling revenue” indicates strong institutional and corporate research activity. Investors and operators are actively benchmarking:• Historical revenue (2020-2025)• Projected revenue (2026-2034)• State-level adoption rates• Device usage patterns• Competitive intensityWith a forecast CAGR of 7.33% during 2026-2034, the U.S. online gambling market demonstrates stable and scalable long-term expansion potential.Competitive Landscape and Strategic ExpansionMarket participants are increasingly leveraging mergers, acquisitions, media partnerships, and cross-platform integration strategies to expand reach.Platform launches, loyalty program integration, and stand-alone casino apps are intensifying competition within the us casino market and broader online gambling market.Operators with strong brand recognition, diversified offerings, and technology-driven engagement capabilities are positioned to capture greater market share through 2026.Investment and Expansion OpportunitiesThe United States Online Gambling Market presents high-intent opportunities across:• Licensed digital platform operators• Gaming software developers• AI and analytics providers• Digital payment infrastructure firms• Regulatory and compliance consultants• Institutional investorsAs legalization momentum continues in 2026, demand for:• State-level feasibility studies• Competitive benchmarking• Revenue modeling• Technology integration strategy• Market entry advisory servicesis accelerating significantly.Key Dominating Players in the United States Online Gambling Market• DraftKings Inc.Leading U.S. online sportsbook and casino operator with strong mobile presence and rapid state-by-state expansion.• FanDuel GroupMajor market player known for sports betting dominance, media partnerships, and high user acquisition scale.• BetMGMKey online casino and sportsbook brand leveraging omnichannel integration and live dealer innovation.Request Strategic Market IntelligenceStakeholders seeking detailed segmentation analysis, state-by-state revenue forecasts, competitive landscape evaluation, and customized investment insights are encouraged to request the full United States Online Gambling Market report.Access to comprehensive data and 2026 forecasting models will enable informed, high-impact decisions in one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. digital economy.Access the Full United States Online Gambling Market ReportIMARC Group’s comprehensive United States Online Gambling Market Report 2026 provides:• Detailed market sizing and 10-year revenue forecasts (2026–2034), including verified U.S. online gambling market size projections• State-by-state legalization analysis and regulatory framework mapping across Northeast, Midwest, South, and West regions• Revenue breakdown by segment — Sports Betting (Football, Horse Racing, E-Sports), Online Casino (Live Casino, Blackjack, Poker, Slots) and device-level insights (Desktop vs. Mobile Gambling Market)• Competitive landscape assessment, including operator positioning, expansion strategies, mergers & acquisitions, and digital platform benchmarking• Technology impact analysis covering AI-driven personalization, live dealer gaming, predictive analytics, blockchain adoption, and secure digital payment integration• Consumer engagement insights including mobile usage trends, online gambling revenue by year, user acquisition channels, retention metrics, and responsible gaming compliance analysis• Investment opportunity mapping with profitability modeling, market entry feasibility studies, and risk assessment for stakeholders targeting growth in 2026 and beyondFrequently Asked Questions – United States Online Gambling Market1. What is the current U.S. online gambling market size and forecast for 2026–2034?2. How much online gambling revenue is generated annually in the United States?3. Which states are driving growth in the United States online gambling market?4. How fast is the mobile gambling market growing in the U.S.?5. What are the key growth drivers of the U.S. online casino market through 2026?About IMARC GroupIMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services, including market assessment, feasibility studies, and strategic marketing, empowering clients to make informed decisions and achieve sustainable growth.

