The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's GMP Services for Cell & Gene Therapy Market: Growth, Share, Competitive Insights & Forecast to 2030

Expected to grow to $5.88 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for good manufacturing practice (GMP) services in cell and gene therapy has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by advancements in advanced therapies and growing clinical activities. This sector is set to continue its rapid growth as innovations in personalized medicine and regulatory frameworks evolve. Here is a detailed overview of the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional landscape, and future trends shaping this important healthcare segment.

Strong Momentum in Market Size for GMP Services in Cell and Gene Therapy

The good manufacturing practice (GMP) services for cell and gene therapy market has enlarged swiftly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $2.49 billion in 2025 to $2.95 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. This historical growth has been fueled by the increasing number of clinical trials focused on advanced therapies, expansion of cell therapy research initiatives, heightened regulatory harmonization, development of early-stage GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities, and greater investments in biopharmaceutical production capabilities.

Download a free sample of the good manufacturing practice (gmp) services for cell and gene therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33124&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

A Promising Growth Outlook for GMP Services in the Coming Years

Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand rapidly, reaching $5.88 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9%. Key factors driving this forecast include the growing commercialization of gene therapies, a rising need for scalable manufacturing capabilities, enlargement of personalized medicine pipelines, increased outsourcing to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and more widespread adoption of automated quality control systems. Emerging trends anticipated to influence the market during this period involve higher demand for commercial-scale manufacturing, increased use of viral vector production services, greater focus on GMP-compliant automation, expansion of fill-finish and cold chain logistics services, and a stronger emphasis on regulatory adherence.

Understanding GMP Services Within Cell and Gene Therapy

GMP services for cell and gene therapy encompass regulated manufacturing and quality assurance processes designed to guarantee that therapies based on cells or genes are produced safely, consistently, and in full compliance with international regulatory standards. These services cover GMP-certified facilities, cell and viral vector processing, comprehensive testing protocols, meticulous documentation, and regulatory support tailored for both clinical and commercial applications.

View the full good manufacturing practice (gmp) services for cell and gene therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/good-manufacturing-practice-gmp-services-for-cell-and-gene-therapy-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Clinical Trials as a Principal Driver for GMP Service Market Growth

The surge in clinical trials involving cell and gene therapies is a primary factor propelling growth in the GMP services market. These trials evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and quality of cutting-edge treatments using genetically modified or living cells to address diseases such as cancer, rare genetic disorders, and autoimmune conditions. Growth in this area is propelled by expanded R&D efforts, increased financial backing from pharmaceutical and biotech firms, and a heightened demand for novel therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Because many sponsors lack in-house GMP manufacturing capabilities, they depend heavily on specialized GMP service providers for compliant production, analytical testing, quality control, and assurance. These services ensure clinical-grade materials are supplied safely and reliably across all trial phases. For example, in January 2026, the UK’s Bioindustry Association (BIA) reported 193 ongoing advanced therapy clinical trials, with over half in early phases and more than 80% focused on gene therapies. This rising volume of clinical studies is a key contributor to market expansion.

Additional Factors Supporting Growth in GMP Services for Cell and Gene Therapy

Besides clinical trials, other drivers include the broader adoption of personalized medicine approaches, increasing regulatory standardization worldwide, and growing investments in manufacturing infrastructure optimized for advanced therapies. These elements collectively stimulate demand for GMP services that can deliver scalable, compliant, and high-quality production solutions aligned with evolving therapeutic innovations.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Shows Accelerated Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the good manufacturing practice (GMP) services for cell and gene therapy market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth throughout the upcoming years. The market report covers extensive geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global trends and regional dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Services For Cell And Gene Therapy Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

GMP cell therapy consumables global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gmp-cell-therapy-consumables-global-market-report

cell and gene therapy supply chain or logistics global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-supply-chain-or-logistics-global-market-report

cell and gene therapy clinical trial services global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-and-gene-therapy-clinical-trial-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.