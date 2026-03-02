The Grid Resilience Analytics Market is projected to grow to USD 5.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 19.6%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The importance of maintaining a stable and resilient electricity grid is becoming more apparent as extreme weather events and other disruptions increase. Grid resilience analytics is emerging as a crucial tool to help utilities better understand vulnerabilities and enhance the reliability of power systems. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and technological trends shaping this vital sector.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Grid Resilience Analytics Market

The grid resilience analytics market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $2.07 billion in 2025 to $2.47 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. This historic growth has been fueled by factors such as heightened grid exposure to severe weather events, broader deployment of sensors within power networks, reliance on historical outage data analysis, early adoption of analytics-based monitoring, and increasing awareness of grid weaknesses.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain its strong upward trajectory, reaching $5.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by a rise in climate-related disturbances, increased investments in grid fortification, widespread adoption of AI-powered analytics tools, more stringent resilience-oriented regulations, and growing demand for predictive intelligence in grid management. Key trends shaping this period include expanded use of AI for grid risk modeling, the introduction of predictive outage analytics, integration of real-time monitoring data, development of climate and disaster simulation tools, and a stronger focus on proactive resilience strategies.

Understanding the Role of Grid Resilience Analytics

Grid resilience analytics refers to software solutions that analyze data from power systems to assess, predict, and improve the grid’s ability to withstand disruptions. By leveraging real-time and historical data along with modeling and AI-driven simulations, these tools help identify weak points, forecast extreme events, and assess the impact of outages or disturbances. Utilities benefit from these insights by enhancing grid reliability, minimizing downtime, and planning both preventive and corrective actions against threats such as natural disasters, cyberattacks, or equipment failures.

Primary Factors Supporting Growth of the Grid Resilience Analytics Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the grid resilience analytics market is the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources. These sources, including sunlight, wind, water, and biomass, are naturally replenishable and key to reducing environmental impact. Growing environmental concerns and climate change mitigation efforts are prompting countries and organizations to shift toward sustainable, low-carbon energy systems. Grid resilience analytics supports this transition by helping optimize grid performance, identify vulnerabilities, and ensure stable power delivery despite the variable nature of renewable inputs like solar and wind. For example, Eurostat reported in December 2024 that renewable energy accounted for 24.5% of total energy consumption in the EU in 2023, up from 23.0% in 2022. This rising uptake of renewables is a significant factor fueling the expansion of the grid resilience analytics market.

Regions Leading the Way in the Grid Resilience Analytics Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the grid resilience analytics market. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

