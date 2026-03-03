APMG International Marks 100,000 Exams Milestone for Its Global Change Management Certification

Change Management Change Management Foundation Change Management Practitioner

Industry recognition grows as demand for structured organisational change capability accelerates worldwide

It reflects the increasing importance organisations place on equipping their people with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully deliver change.” — Richard Pharro

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- APMG International announced that its Change Management certification has surpassed 100,000 exams delivered globally, marking a significant milestone for the profession and reflecting the accelerating demand for structured approaches to organizational change.The 100,000 exams milestone highlights the increasing importance organisations place on professional change management capability as they navigate digital transformation, workforce evolution, AI integration, and market disruption. As transformation initiatives become more complex, organisations are investing in recognised qualifications to strengthen internal expertise and improve change outcomes. The APMG Change Management certification has evolved into a globally recognised benchmark for practitioners responsible for leading and embedding change. Built on structured methodologies and practical application, the certification supports professionals in managing the people side of change to ensure long-term adoption and sustainable results.Across industries , change management is no longer viewed as a secondary function. It has become a strategic capability embedded within enterprise transformation programmes and executive agendas. The continued growth of the Change Management certification reflects broader market recognition that successful organizational change depends on leadership alignment, stakeholder engagement, and structured implementation frameworks.Richard Pharro, CEO of APMG International, said:“Reaching 100,000 exams is a significant milestone for APMG and for the global change management community. It reflects the increasing importance organisations place on equipping their people with the skills and knowledge needed to successfully deliver change.”The milestone also reinforces APMG’s position as a leading accreditation body in professional certification. By working with an international network of Accredited Training Organisations, APMG has expanded access to change management education across multiple regions and sectors.Stefanie Jackson, representing the Change Management Institute, commented:“This milestone demonstrates the growing global recognition of professional change management as an essential capability. We are proud to see the continued impact of structured change practices in helping organisations deliver successful outcomes.”The partnership between Change Management Institute and APMG International has contributed to strengthening professional standards and reinforcing the credibility of the change management discipline worldwide.As organisations continue adapting to technological advancement and shifting workforce expectations, demand for structured, standards-based qualifications is expected to remain strong. The achievement of the 100,000 exams milestone represents both a historic benchmark and a signal of continued growth for the global change management profession.Learn more about the APMG Change Management certification apmg-international.com/ChangeManagement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.