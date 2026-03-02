Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $0.55 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemophilia B gene therapy market is rapidly evolving, reflecting major advancements in medical science and treatment approaches. As researchers and companies continue to innovate, this sector is set for remarkable growth, driven by cutting-edge technologies and a deeper understanding of the disease. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, key trends, and regional developments shaping this promising field.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market

The hemophilia B gene therapy market growth has experienced impressive expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $0.55 billion in 2025 to $0.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. This growth during the historical period is largely due to advancements in gene delivery techniques, better knowledge of hemophilia B genetics, an increase in clinical research programs, the ongoing burden of lifelong replacement therapy, and the availability of specialized treatment centers.

Download a free sample of the hemophilia b gene therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33162&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its rapid rise, reaching $2.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 29.8%. This anticipated surge is supported by more gene therapy approvals, greater investments in rare disease therapies, rising demand for durable treatment effects, improvements in manufacturing technologies, and expanding patient access initiatives. Key trends expected to shape this growth include progress toward one-time curative treatments, enhanced factor IX expression over the long term, optimized AAV vector designs, broader adoption of personalized gene therapies, and better regulatory alignment for innovative treatments.

Understanding Hemophilia B Gene Therapy and Its Mechanism

Hemophilia B gene therapy offers a sophisticated treatment by delivering a functional factor IX (F9) gene directly into the liver cells, most often using an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector. This approach enables the patient’s body to produce clotting factor IX continuously, addressing the root genetic cause of the disorder. The therapy aims to significantly decrease bleeding episodes and reduce or eliminate the need for ongoing Factor IX replacement infusions through a single or long-lasting treatment.

View the full hemophilia b gene therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemophilia-b-gene-therapy-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Expanding Clinical Trials as a Growth Catalyst for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

One of the main factors propelling the hemophilia B gene therapy market is the growing number of gene therapy clinical trials. These studies evaluate the safety, effectiveness, and long-term benefits of gene-based treatments in humans. The rise in clinical trials is driven by increased investments from biopharmaceutical companies, advancements in viral vector technologies, supportive regulatory environments, and the urgent need to treat rare genetic disorders like hemophilia B. This expanding trial landscape benefits hemophilia B gene therapy by leveraging established clinical development pathways and manufacturing capabilities tied to in vivo gene delivery methods. For example, in January 2026, the Bioindustry Association (BIA) of the UK reported 193 ongoing advanced therapy clinical trials, with over half in early stages, about 80% commercially sponsored, and more than 80% focusing on gene therapies, split evenly between ex vivo and in vivo approaches. This trend highlights how the increase in gene and cell therapy trials is fueling market growth.

Personalized Medicine’s Role in Accelerating Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Adoption

The growing embrace of personalized medicine is another major driver for the hemophilia B gene therapy market. Personalized medicine customizes disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment based on an individual’s unique genetic, molecular, or clinical profile, improving outcomes and minimizing adverse effects. Advances in genomics, better biomarker identification, and regulatory support for targeted therapies are boosting this shift away from one-size-fits-all models. Hemophilia B gene therapy fits well within this framework by targeting the genetic root cause and providing long-lasting benefits through tailored gene-based treatments. These therapies depend on patient-specific genetic and clinical data to determine eligibility, optimize dosing, and monitor safety and effectiveness. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US nonprofit, noted that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023. This growing focus on personalized approaches is driving further expansion of the hemophilia B gene therapy market.

Regional Market Trends Highlight North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2025, North America dominated the hemophilia B gene therapy market in terms of size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The market report covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hemophilia B Gene Therapy Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

acquired hemophilia treatment global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acquired-hemophilia-treatment-global-market-report

hemophilia global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemophilia-global-market-report

preventive vaccines global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/preventive-vaccines-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.