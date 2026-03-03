BURN ECOA Wood customer

BURN and Key Carbon Joint Venture Receives Top Calyx Rating for High-Integrity Carbon Project in Kenya

Receiving an AA rating from Calyx Global reflects the high standards we have consistently upheld across our carbon portfolio.” — Chris McKinney, Chief Commercial Officer at BURN

NAIROBI, NAIROBI, KENYA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Cookstoves, the project development joint venture operated by BURN and Key Carbon is proud to announce that its Kenyan clean cooking project has received an AA rating from Calyx Global , an independent carbon credit ratings agency with over 1,000 ratings across more than 25 project types. This rating reflects the project’s high integrity and places it among the first Core Carbon Principles (CCP)-labelled cookstove carbon projects to achieve such a strong assessment.The project received high marks across key criteria, including additionality, permanence, and overlapping claims. The analysis confirmed a low risk of non-additionality, with carbon revenues necessary to subsidize improved stove adoption in rural areas where traditional three-stone fires and inefficient stoves were common. Potential risks were mitigated through in-field Kitchen Performance Tests (KPTs), robust annual stove usage surveys, a short five-year crediting period, and a discounting crediting to account for leakage. Overall, Calyx estimates that any potential overestimation of climate impact is below 10%.This rating follows just weeks after another project by Global Cookstoves in Somalia became the first Core Carbon Principles (CCP)-approved cookstove project to receive an independent rating from BeZero Carbon. The project received a BBB rating, placing it in the top quartile of all carbon projects globally assessed by BeZero.Global Cookstoves biomass projects in Kenya and Somalia generate the highest integrity carbon credits using Gold Standard’s TPDDTEC methodology, which has been approved by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market's "CCP" programme. As a project developer, BURN is aligned with Gold Standard, ICVCM best practices, and applies rigorous monitoring approaches such as Kitchen Performance Tests (KPTs) that ensure real, measurable, and verifiable impact.Chris McKinney, Chief Commercial Officer at BURN said “Receiving an AA rating from Calyx Global, alongside our milestone as one of the first CCP-approved clean cooking project, reflects the high standards we have consistently upheld across our carbon portfolio. We apply rigorous methodologies and robust monitoring frameworks to ensure our credits deliver real, measurable, and lasting climate impact.“This rating goes beyond a benchmark, it signals to investors, partners, and the wider carbon market that our projects meet the highest thresholds of integrity and additionality while creating tangible economic and social value for households. As the market continues to mature, buyers are rightly demanding greater quality and transparency. High-integrity projects such as this are critical to scaling clean cooking solutions across Kenya and the continent, enabling families to reduce emissions, lower household costs, and transition to safer, cleaner cooking technologies,” added Chris McKinney.BURN has distributed ~117,156 improved woodstoves ( ECOA Wood ) to rural households in Kenya under this project, positively impacting approximately 586,000 people. Over its lifetime, the project is expected to avoid 629,000 tCO2e and deliver USD 54.75 million in household fuel cost savings.This Kenyan project also holds the distinction of being among the first clean cooking project globally to receive CCP-labelled credit issuance, with 82,000 CCP-approved credits presold in full through Patch, reflecting strong market demand for high-integrity carbon credits. BURN designs and operates its carbon projects using highly conservative methodologies, including TPDDTEC (Technologies and Practices to Displace Decentralized Thermal Energy Consumption) and MMECD (Methodology for Metered and Measured Cooking Devices). This approach goes beyond the CCP standard through the deployment of durable stoves, advanced dMRV technology, and the delivery of measurable community and social benefits. The demand for BURN’s biomass clean cooking credits in excess of $20/t reflects both the integrity of the carbon unit and the quantifiable social benefits that our projects deliver.Since 2011, BURN has distributed over 6.6 million biomass, LPG, and electric cooking appliances across 12 African countries, including its award-winning, IoT-enabled ECOA Induction Cooker. These stoves reduce fuel use by up to 80%, cut household emissions, and lower exposure to deadly indoor air pollution. To date, BURN’s products have improved the lives of over 33 million people, saved 39.8 million tons of wood, and generated 9.5 million Gold Standard carbon credits.About BURNHeadquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, BURN is Africa’s leading clean cooking company and one of the only carbon project developers managing the entire carbon value chain—from project design and in-house monitoring to credit issuance and sales. Operating in 11 African countries, BURN employs over 3,000 people. Its cookstoves have generated 9.5 million Gold Standard credits, reduced indoor air pollution by up to 100%, and protected forests by saving over 35 million tons of wood.Learn more at www.burnstoves.com About Key CarbonKey Carbon is a London-based project financier and project co-developer. It is accelerating the development of carbon markets by finding and financing the greenhouse gas-reducing projects that are best positioned to generate high-quality carbon credits in the short term, while growing supply in the decades ahead. More: https://key-carbon.com/

