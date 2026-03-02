Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Condition Monitoring Market 2026-2030: Exploring Growth Trends and Recent Updates

The Business Research Company's Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Condition Monitoring Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends & Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) condition monitoring market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by technological advancements and the increasing complexity of power generation systems. As power plants seek greater efficiency and reliability, monitoring solutions for HRSGs have become essential. Let’s explore the market’s current status, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future outlook.

Market Size and Growth Expectations for the HRSG Condition Monitoring Market

The HRSG condition monitoring market growth has shown strong expansion over recent years. It is set to increase from $1.17 billion in 2025 to $1.27 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the historic period stems from factors such as the rising number of combined cycle power plant installations, the growing operational complexity of HRSG systems, heightened awareness of equipment degradation risks, the spread of sensor-based industrial monitoring, and a demand to reduce unplanned outages.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its robust growth trajectory, reaching $1.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.7%. This forecasted expansion is supported by increasing investments in digital monitoring technologies for power plants, the growing use of cloud-based condition monitoring platforms, a stronger emphasis on lifecycle cost management, the adoption of AI-driven diagnostic tools, and an intensified focus on enhancing plant efficiency and reliability. Key trends shaping the market include the rise of predictive maintenance analytics, deployment of advanced sensor networks, integration of remote monitoring systems, expansion of data-driven fault detection, and a commitment to optimizing asset reliability.

Understanding HRSG Condition Monitoring and Its Role

Heat recovery steam generator condition monitoring involves continuously assessing the operational health and efficiency of HRSG units using sensors, data collection systems, and analytical software. This method tracks critical parameters such as temperature, pressure, vibrations, and material stress to detect early signs of wear or abnormal conditions. By enabling predictive maintenance, this process helps boost reliability, improve operational efficiency, and reduce the chances of unexpected downtime.

Electricity Demand as a Major Growth Catalyst in the HRSG Condition Monitoring Market

A key factor pushing the market forward is the rising global electricity demand. Driven by rapid electrification across homes, industries, and transportation sectors, power consumption continues to grow steadily. This includes increased usage from electric vehicles, expanding digital infrastructure, and energy-intensive technologies. HRSG condition monitoring supports this trend by allowing combined-cycle power plants to function reliably under higher loads and frequent start-stop cycles. It continuously monitors thermal stress and component health in HRSGs, helping to prevent sudden failures, minimize unscheduled outages, and maintain efficient power generation. For example, in March 2024, the International Energy Agency forecasted that global electricity demand will increase by an average of 3.4% annually through 2026. Additionally, electricity use by data centers is expected to more than double from approximately 460 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2022 to over 1,000 TWh by 2026. This growing electricity consumption is a significant driver for the HRSG condition monitoring market.

How Combined-Cycle Power Plant Expansion Supports HRSG Monitoring Market Growth

The rise of combined-cycle power plants is another important factor fueling the HRSG condition monitoring market. These plants combine gas turbines with steam turbines via HRSGs to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce emissions by capturing waste heat for additional power generation. As demand grows for cleaner, high-efficiency power sources, the number of combined-cycle plants is increasing. HRSG condition monitoring systems play a critical role by providing continuous oversight of thermal stress, fatigue, and component integrity within these units. This helps detect faults early, reduces unexpected downtime, improves reliability, and allows smooth operation despite frequent cycling. For instance, according to the US Energy Information Administration in October 2023, 13 new combined-cycle gas turbine plants totaling 12.4 GW were commissioned between 2022 and 2023, with much of the new capacity located in Florida and Michigan. Another 4.9 GW of capacity is planned for 2024–2025, with limited additions expected in 2024. This expansion in combined-cycle power plants is positively impacting demand for HRSG condition monitoring solutions.

Regional Overview of the HRSG Condition Monitoring Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the HRSG condition monitoring market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead in growth during the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional developments.

