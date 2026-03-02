Asbestos fees drive inspections strengthening public health protections

In 2025, the program collected $590,260 in fees, which funded two additional full-time staff positions. This expanded team enabled EGLE to conduct 1,697 inspections—covering 19% of initial notifications—surpassing the legislatively required 15% benchmark. These inspections help prevent unnecessary asbestos exposure and ensure proper disposal, reinforcing EGLE’s commitment to safeguarding Michigan communities.

