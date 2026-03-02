Suzanne Castle Consulting Named 2026 CXO Business Leadership Excellence Award Recipient

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzanne Castle Consulting, known for helping high-performing women leaders cut through decision fatigue and lead with unapologetic clarity, has been named a 2026 recipient of the CXO Business Leadership Excellence Award. The recognition celebrates the firm’s bold approach to modern leadership and sustainable success for executives, founders, and senior leaders.

The 2026 CXO honor builds on a rising track record of national recognition. In 2025, Castle received the Zontee Award for excellence in media storytelling and audience engagement, reflecting her ability to move audiences from inspiration into decisive action. In 2024, she was honored with the Bronze Stevie® Award for Women in Business Mentor/Coach of the Year, along with the Ruby Award from Soroptimist International for her measurable impact on women and girls.

“These honors are not just applause. They reflect a leadership philosophy that replaces performative hustle with clarity, conviction, and sustainable momentum,” Castle says.

At the heart of the firm’s work is the proprietary Sparkle Factor® Framework, a neuroscience-informed methodology that positions decision making as the foundation of leadership. Rather than layering on more strategies for already full plates, Castle’s approach removes friction, addressing the hidden cognitive load carried by high-achieving women navigating complex decisions and high-stakes visibility.

“Burnout is rarely about time. It’s about friction,” says Castle. “When leaders are holding too many unresolved decisions, their nervous system absorbs the cost. When we reduce that friction, momentum returns.”

What sets Suzanne Castle Consulting apart is the intersection of decision science, stage mastery, and strategic execution. A former professional entertainer turned executive strategist, Castle understands that leadership is not only about making sound decisions but embodying them with presence and authority. Her work bridges cognitive clarity with visible leadership, helping women not just decide well, but lead out loud.

The firm works with accomplished executives, founders, and senior leaders across industries who are outwardly successful yet privately carrying immense responsibility. They don’t need more motivation. They need sharper judgment, cleaner boundaries, and the confidence to move decisively without second guessing themselves. Clients consistently describe the work as direct, grounded, and refreshingly human.

Looking ahead, Castle is developing a selective certification pathway to train coaches and organizational leaders in the Sparkle Factor® methodology. The initiative reflects her broader mission to shift how leadership decisions are made inside organizations, giving women the tools to navigate visibility, authority, and influence at the highest levels.

About Suzanne Castle Consulting

Suzanne Castle Consulting serves high-achieving women leaders who are done performing strength and ready to lead with clarity, conviction, and sustainable momentum. Through private advisory, keynote speaking, immersive retreats, and invitation-only leadership rooms, the firm helps powerful women make bold decisions without burning out, ensuring their success feels as refined as it is impactful.

Suzanne Castle

https://suzannecastle.com/

(432) 557-6501

