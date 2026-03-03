Dentist near Reseda CA Warns Summer Months Bring 55% Increase in Dental Trauma from Swimming Pool Accidents

RESEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dentist near Reseda CA, Esthetic Smile Dental Care, is alerting local families to a troubling seasonal trend: dental trauma cases related to swimming pool accidents surge by approximately 55% during the summer months. As temperatures rise and community pools, backyard splash zones, and water parks fill up with eager swimmers, dental emergencies involving chipped, cracked, knocked-out, and fractured teeth become significantly more common — particularly among children and teenagers. The team at Esthetic Smile Dental Care is committed to raising community awareness and providing prompt, expert care when accidents happen. Learn more about the practice and its emergency dental services at https://share.google/GXLjpH4J1wsBQ8pUb Why Summer Spells Trouble for TeethThe connection between summer aquatic activities and dental injuries is well-documented but often overlooked by parents and recreational facility operators alike. Pool decks are notoriously slippery, and the combination of running, diving, and rough-and-tumble water play creates a perfect environment for falls and collisions. Children frequently slip on wet surfaces and strike their mouths on the pool edge, pool stairs, or hard flooring. Diving accidents — especially in shallow water — can cause sudden, severe trauma to the face and jaw. Even casual play in the water, such as jumping and splashing, can lead to unexpected collisions between swimmers that result in broken or dislodged teeth. The staff at Esthetic Smile Dental Care has seen firsthand how quickly a fun afternoon can turn into a dental emergency, making it essential for families across Reseda and the surrounding communities to know exactly where to turn. Patients and families seeking a trusted dental provider in the area can find the office conveniently located at https://maps.app.goo.gl/VssCoq5ns3mcDvqV8 The Most Common Pool-Related Dental InjuriesAccording to the dental professionals at Esthetic Smile Dental Care, the most frequently treated pool-related dental injuries during summer include avulsed (knocked-out) teeth, cracked and fractured teeth, luxated (displaced) teeth, soft tissue lacerations to the lips and gums, and jaw injuries. Of these, knocked-out permanent teeth are among the most time-sensitive emergencies in dentistry. When a permanent tooth is knocked out, a patient has the best chance of saving it if they receive professional treatment within 30 to 60 minutes of the injury. Knowing this fact can mean the difference between saving and losing an adult tooth. See office here: https://maps.app.goo.gl/u8E4T9fnH7tFCcun8 What To Do Immediately After a Dental InjuryEsthetic Smile Dental Care emphasizes that having a plan before an accident occurs is critical. Here is what families should do in the event of a pool-related dental trauma this summer:For a knocked-out tooth, pick it up by the crown (the white part) — never by the root. Gently rinse it with clean water if it is dirty, but do not scrub or remove any tissue. If possible, place the tooth back into the socket immediately, or store it in a container of milk or the injured person's own saliva to keep it moist. Call the dental office immediately and head in for emergency treatment.For a chipped or cracked tooth, rinse the mouth with warm water and apply a cold compress to reduce swelling. Save any broken tooth fragments and bring them to the appointment. Avoid eating on the affected side.For soft tissue injuries such as cuts to the lips, gums, or tongue, apply firm pressure with a clean cloth to control bleeding. If bleeding does not stop within 10 to 15 minutes or the wound is deep, seek emergency medical attention in addition to dental care.In all cases, contacting a dental professional as quickly as possible is the single most important step a family can take.Prevention: Protecting Your Family's Smiles This SummerWhile accidents can never be entirely eliminated, the dental team at Esthetic Smile Dental Care stresses that many pool-related dental injuries are preventable. The following safety measures can dramatically reduce the risk of dental trauma this summer:Wear a custom-fitted mouthguard during contact water sports and activities such as water polo or recreational diving. Custom mouthguards, available through Esthetic Smile Dental Care, offer superior fit and protection compared to over-the-counter alternatives. Walk — never run — on pool decks, as slips on wet surfaces account for a large percentage of dental and facial injuries at pools. Observe all posted pool rules, including rules about diving, as these guidelines exist specifically to prevent injury. Supervise children closely, especially younger kids who may not recognize hazardous situations around water. Ensure that any pool facility being used has first aid supplies readily available, including a dental emergency kit.About Esthetic Smile Dental CareEsthetic Smile Dental Care is a full-service dental practice serving patients in Reseda, CA and surrounding communities. The practice offers a comprehensive range of dental services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, restorative treatments, orthodontics, and emergency dental services. The team is dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality dental care in a comfortable and welcoming environment. Whether a patient is coming in for a routine cleaning or needs urgent care after a dental accident, Esthetic Smile Dental Care is equipped to handle all dental needs with skill and efficiency.This summer, the practice encourages every family in the Reseda area to make dental safety a part of their overall summer preparation — just as they would pack sunscreen and life jackets. A little prevention and awareness can save a smile.For appointments, emergency care inquiries, or questions about dental trauma prevention, contact Esthetic Smile Dental Care today.Contact Information:Jacob VaynerEsthetic Smile Dental Care19231 Victory Blvd # 455, Reseda, CA 91335Phone: +1 (818) 616-7240Website: https://www.esmiledentalcare.com/

