Registration for Macao Museum of Art’s workshops “Art Without Boundaries” is open

MACAU, March 2 - The Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will organise the “Art Without Boundaries – Children’s Workshop Series” from April to June this year, featuring seven sessions of art workshops designated for children and youth aged 4 to 16. Inspiring participants to observe and imagine traditional aesthetics and engage in creative practice in contemporary arts through diverse forms of expression, these art workshops allow them to experience the infinite possibilities of art. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account from 3 to 22 March.

As a major programme of the “Friends of MAM” held twice a year, the “Art Without Boundaries” has always been well-received by parents and children. In conjunction with the exhibition theme dedicated to the landscape paintings during the Ming and Qing dynasties, this series of workshops will take children and youth of different ages to embark on an artistic journey through ancient and modern times, tracing back to the ancient Chinese painting masters. The “Painting and Imagination – Children’s Art Creative Workshop”, conducted in Chinese and English (a total of five sessions), is suitable for children aged 5 to 10, in which participants can express their desire for the natural landscapes through brushes, colour, ink, and collage. The “Painting Fantastical Landscapes – Youth Tile Painting Workshop” is designated for teenagers aged 11 to 16, in which they can incorporate contemporary materials with their own thoughts through experimenting with brush and ink as language and incorporating ink painting style to complete a time-travelling artistic journey. The “Joint Expedition through Landscape Painting – Parent-Child Creative Workshop” is suitable for children aged 4 to 6 accompanied by parents, taking them on a journey to explore the world of brush and ink. Each workshop mentioned above lasts 12 hours, with a fee of MOP240, and is held at the Zero Square on the Ground Floor of MAM or at the Art Square of the Ground Floor of the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao.

Registration is limited to “Friends of MAM”. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5) starting at 10:00 am on 3 March or by searching for “Art Without Boundaries” and complete the registration and payment. If the number of registrants exceeds the maximum number of participants for the workshops, participants will be selected by drawing lots. Membership registration can be made via the “Macao One Account” or at the MAM reception desk.

The Macao Museum of Art is located at the Avenida Xian Xing Hai, Macao, and is open daily from 10 am to 7 pm (last admission at 6:30 pm), including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. For more information, please visit the MAM website at www.MAM.gov.mo or contact MAM at tel. no. 8791 9814.