The 45th Macao Green Week – “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”

MACAU, March 2 - Organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), the 45th Macao Green Week will take place between 7 and 15 March on the same theme “Passing on the love of nature to build a beautiful city together”, during which a number of guided eco-tours and experience activities will be held, including introducing Macao’s greening development, ecological resources and conservation status. The public will also participate in taking care of the tree saplings in the Taipa Grande Natural Park and jointly cherish natural ecological resources. Furthermore, IAM will continue to organise eco-tours in Hengqin to provide the public with more opportunities to get close to nature.

The opening ceremony of the Green Week will be held on 7 March at 3 p.m.in the Seac Pai Van Park, and the carnival activities of the Green Week will be held for two consecutive days from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A number of themed booths will be set up in the venue to provide information about the protection and nature conservation work of wetlands, ancient and valuable trees, butterflies and otters, as well as tips for maintaining home potted plants, information about animal specimens and insect hotels, ecological restoration, low-carbon lifestyle, etc. There are also game booths and science popularisation booths to bring greening and conservation messages to the public at different levels and promote the protection of nature and care for the ecological environment.

In order to encourage the public to participate in environmental greening and jointly protect natural ecological resources, more than 40 activities will be held during the Green Week for local schools, groups and members of the public to join and be close to nature. There will be a brand-new themed activity of the Green Week, “ecological encounter in Seac Pai Van”, where participants will be guided to visit the newly built pavilion of herptiles, aviary and butterfly garden in the Seac Pai Van Park. The spotlight activity, “Walking and Tree Conservation Activity of the 45th Macao Green Week”, will be held on 15 March in Taipa Grande Natural Park, during which associations and the public will plant and take care of tree saplings planted in Taipa Grande.

The Green Week this year will also feature China’s Arbor Day with a “commemorative envelope distribution and postmark cancellation activity for China’s Arbor Day” held at the Senado Square on 12 March. In addition, a total of six “Green City - Plant Offering” activities will be held in various districts across Macao for the public to bring greenery to their homes. Meanwhile, the fees for Guia Hill cable car and Hac Sá Off-Roading Track – pedal go-kart for children are waived for the public.

This year’s Green Week is co-organised by União Geral das Associações dos Moradores de Macau, Macao Federation of Trade Unions, The Women’s General Association of Macau, Aliança de Povo de Instituição de Macau and Macao Youth Federation. Organisations including the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, Forestry Administration of Guangdong Province, Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau, Gardening and Greening Bureau of Suzhou, Planning and Natural Resources Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, Urban Planning and Construction Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden of Hong Kong, Fung Yuen Butterfly Reserve of Hong Kong, Macao Science Center and University of Saint Joseph are invited to jointly promote important messages to the public, such as protecting nature and caring for the ecological environment.

For information on the activities of the Macao Green Week, please browse the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo and the Macao Nature website https://nature.iam.gov.mo, or call 2833 7676 or 2888 0087 for enquiries.