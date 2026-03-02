BLOODSUCKERS: NATURE'S VAMPIRES REVEALED AT THE AUSTRALIAN MUSEUM

The award-winning Bloodsuckers exhibition showcases the bats, birds and mites that want to suck your blood - join the waitlist today!

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feel the fascination when Bloodsuckers: Nature’s Vampires, a globally acclaimed, award-winning exhibition opens at the Australian Museum in time for the autumn school holidays. Join the waitlist today to skip the queue when this gripping exhibition opens on Thursday, 2 April.Bloodsuckers: Nature’s Vampires is an immersive exhibition featuring more than 100 objects, specimens, large-scale models, digital interactives and installations, offering an experience where science, pop culture and curiosity converge. The exhibition was developed by the Royal Ontario Museum.Director and CEO of the Australian Museum, Ms Kim McKay AO, said the exhibition would bring visitors face to face with some of nature’s most sophisticated micro-predators, but with a new appreciation.“Some of nature's most extraordinary survivors often give people the creeps, but this new exhibition, Bloodsuckers: Nature’s Vampires, showcases just how astonishing these species are. They have mastered the art of survival in ways that are impressive, demonstrating the power of evolution in action, playing critical roles in maintaining healthy ecosystems.“By bringing this exhibition to Sydney, we're inviting people to look beyond the misconceptions and engage with the science that shapes our world. Inspiring curiosity and deepening visitors’ understanding of biodiversity is at the heart of the Australian Museum’s mission,” Kim McKay said.Featuring everything from vampire bats to black flies, plus oxpeckers, candiru catfish and medicinal leeches, the exhibition also explores bloodsuckers’ impact on literature, mythology and popular culture. And for the first time, Bloodsuckers will also highlight the special Australian bloodthirsty insects that can be found across the continent.WHAT TO EXPECT: Visitors will journey through nine immersive sections exploring:• The biology of blood and why it is such a powerful food source• The evolution of bloodfeeding over millions of years• How to live safely and confidently with bloodfeeding speciesJOIN THE WAITLIST: With strong global attendance across the exhibition’s international tour and significant interest already building, visitors are encouraged to register for the Bloodsuckers: Nature’s Vampires waitlist today to receive discounted tickets, priority booking access and exclusive updates.The exhibition was named Overall Winner at the American Alliance of Museums 2019 Excellence in Exhibition Awards and received Merit Awards at the 2021 Society for Experiential Graphic Design Global Design Awards. Join the waitlist now at: australian.museum/exhibition/bloodsuckers/General Public tickets go on sale 18 March 2026.Advanced adult ticket priced from $28Advanced children’s (4-15 years old) tickets priced from $15Exhibition opens 2 April 2026.Bloodsuckers: Nature's Vampire’s is proudly supported by hotel partner, Pullman Sydney Hyde Park.Pullman Sydney Hyde Park is offering family-of-four accommodation packages for Australian Museum visitors, including tickets to Bloodsuckers: Nature's Vampires exhibition, buffet breakfast, overnight accommodation, and an activity pack for children. The hotel is only a three-minute walk from the Australian Museum.ENDSFor images, media inquiries and interviews:Connor Parissis, Senior Media and PR Advisor, Original Spinconnor@originalspin.com.au| 0424 739 471Timothee Luong, Communications Advisor, Original Spintimothee@originalspin.com.au | 0435 715 017About the Australian MuseumThe nation’s first museum, the Australian Museum (AM) was founded in 1827 and will mark its 200-year milestone in 2027. It is internationally recognised as a natural science and culture institution focused on Australia and the Pacific. The AM holds more than 22 million objects and specimens in its collection, and pursues a mission to ignite wonder, inspire debate and drive change. The AM’s vision is to be a leading voice for the richness of life, the Earth and culture in Australia and the Pacific and commits to transforming the conversation around climate change, the environment and wildlife conservation; being a strong advocate for First Nations cultures; and continuing to develop world-leading science through its Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI). The AM is not only a dynamic source of reliable scientific information on the environmental and social challenges facing our region, but also an important site of cultural exchange and learning. Visit www.Australian.Museum

