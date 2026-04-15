Experience Japan Through Sake: byFood and KOKUBU Launch Exclusive Brewery Journey for International Travelers

Selected guests are welcomed personally by the brewery owner Chefs from restaurants featured in famous gourmet guides show off their skills Enjoy a delicious pairing with treasured sake

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare cultural experience combining a 200-year-old sake brewery, chef-crafted cuisine, and immersive storytelling

Tokyo, Japan —

As international travel to Japan reaches unprecedented levels, a new premium experience is inviting global travelers to discover Japan through one of its most iconic cultural traditions: sake.

Tablecross Inc., the company behind the global food tourism platform byFood, has partnered with KOKUBU Group Corp., one of Japan’s most historic food and beverage distributors, to launch an exclusive sake brewery journey designed for international visitors seeking deeper cultural experiences.

Now available through byFood, this curated experience allows guests to step inside a 200-year-old brewery, meet the artisans behind Japan’s most celebrated drink, and enjoy a refined culinary pairing created by a renowned sushi chef.

The experience was first piloted in November 2025 at Tamura Sake Brewery, a historic brewery founded in 1822 in Fussa, Tokyo, where participants described the tour as “one of the most authentic cultural experiences in Japan.”

Why this experience is gaining global attention

Japan’s inbound tourism has entered a new era of growth.

In 2025, the country welcomed 42.7 million international visitors, surpassing 40 million travelers for the first time in history. Visitor spending also reached a record 9.5 trillion yen, reflecting strong demand for experiential and culturally immersive travel.

At the same time, interest in Japanese sake is expanding rapidly worldwide.

According to Japan’s National Tax Agency, exports of Japanese alcoholic beverages surged in 2024, with sake exports growing by 106% in both value and volume.

As a result, international travelers are increasingly looking for experiences that go beyond sightseeing—seeking opportunities to understand the craft, philosophy, and heritage behind Japanese food culture.

This new program was designed specifically to meet that demand.

A journey into the culture of sake

The experience has been developed in collaboration with IRIS Inc., a company known for designing sake tours that focus on storytelling and cultural interpretation.

Rather than simply explaining brewing techniques, the program explores the deeper cultural role of sake—its connection to Japanese spirituality, seasonal traditions, and community life.

Guests visit Tamura Sake Brewery, whose historic buildings are registered as national cultural properties, representing over two centuries of craftsmanship.

During the tour, visitors walk through the brewery grounds, learn about the delicate brewing process, and discover the philosophy that has guided the brewery for generations.

The experience concludes with a guided sake tasting, tailored to each guest’s preferences and level of familiarity with sake.

Culinary pairing by a renowned sushi chef

One of the most distinctive elements of the program is its culinary collaboration with Sushi Udatsu, a celebrated sushi restaurant located in Tokyo’s Nakameguro district.

Chef Hisashi Udatsu prepares a specially designed lunch at the brewery, pairing Tamura Brewery’s signature sake with dishes inspired by traditional Edomae sushi.

The result is a rare opportunity to explore the relationship between Japanese cuisine, craftsmanship, and sake culture in a single immersive setting.

Experience highlights

The High-Value Sake Brewery Experience includes:

• Welcome ceremony hosted by the brewery

• Private guided tour of the historic brewery

• Cultural storytelling about sake traditions

• Personalized sake tasting session

• Premium lunch paired with curated sake

• A custom-labeled bottle of sake as a souvenir

Experience page

https://www.byfood.com/experiences/tokyo-signature-sake-journey-46701

Expanding sake tourism across Japan

Tablecross Inc. and KOKUBU Group Corp. plan to expand the program by collaborating with sake breweries across Japan.

By connecting travelers with the people, stories, and traditions behind regional sake production, the initiative aims to support local breweries while encouraging tourism beyond Japan’s major cities.

About byFood

byFood is a global platform dedicated to sharing Japan’s food culture with the world.

Through byFood, international travelers can book culinary experiences, reserve restaurants, and discover Japanese food products directly from local producers.

Website

https://www.byfood.com/

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@JapanbyFood

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