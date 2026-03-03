Indie Me Inc. and Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC Partner to Protect Talent and Open Opportunities in the AI Era

Indie Me and Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC

A protection-first partnership empowering talent to control their identity while opening new opportunities in the AI era.

Performers should not have to choose between protection and progress” — Dion Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Me Inc. , an entertainment technology company focused on AI-driven likeness licensing, IP validation, strategic distribution, and multi-channel monetization, today announced a partnership with Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC to strengthen protections for talent and performers as synthetic media grows, while also making it easier for talent to be discovered, approved, and booked for new kinds of projects.As AI-generated content becomes more common and identity misuse becomes harder to track, the two companies are aligned on a shared priority: protect talent first, and build a responsible, permissioned pathway that helps legitimate buyers move quickly and book talent the right way.“Talent and performers should not have to choose between protection and progress,” said Dion Johnson, CEO of Indie Me Inc. “This partnership is about putting people back in control of their identity. When consent is clear, boundaries are documented, and misuse is actively monitored, the industry can move faster in the right direction. Buyers can book talent with confidence, and talent can say yes knowing their name, face, and voice are being handled with respect.”Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC, led by Co-Founders Kimberly Strauss, Matt Coleman, Mario Anastasiades, supported by talent manager Martin Herrera, shared a unified perspective on why the partnership matters:“Talent deserves a future where their identity is treated with value and integrity. This partnership puts consent and protection first.” — Kimberly Strauss, Co-Founder, Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC"We want a clear, repeatable process that makes approvals simple and keeps the rules tight. Indie Me Inc. gives us that structure.” — Matt Coleman, Co-Founder, Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC“When the licensing pathway is clean, legitimate opportunities move faster. This creates more ways for our talent and performers to get booked.” — Mario Anastasiades, Co-Founder, Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC“This is the first step to representation protecting their clients’ likeness from abuse of AI” — Martin Herrera, Talent Manager, Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLCWhat the partnership enablesBy partnering with Indie Me Inc., Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC is taking a proactive step to protect talent and performers while expanding access to paid opportunities as AI-driven content becomes more common. Through the Indie Me Inc. platform, Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC can help ensure:Protection and monitoring through ongoing scanning for potential misuse of talent and performer identity across both AI-generated and traditional forms of impersonation, paired with alerts and workflow supportConsent comes first with clear boundaries around how a likeness can be used, including scope, term, approvals, and what is off-limitsA faster path to booking by making licensing simpler for studios, brands, and buyers through streamlined approvals and clear documentationClear paperwork that holds up with exportable licensing records that reduce back-and-forth and help teams move quicklyControlled visibility for select talent and performers through the Indie Me Inc. Likeness Library, with rate cards and guardrails so participation stays fully controlled by talent.Ongoing visibility and accountability through reporting that supports renewals, extensions, and repeat workAbout Indie Me Inc.Indie Me Inc. is an entertainment technology company specializing in AI-driven likeness licensing, IP validation, strategic distribution, and multi-channel monetization. Indie Me Inc. helps talent, agencies, brands, and studios participate in the next era of content through consent-first workflows, exportable licensing documentation, and scalable commercial infrastructure.About Next Level Entertainment Global Grp LLCNext Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC is a talent management company providing representation and strategic guidance for talent and performers across entertainment and media, with a focus on forward-looking opportunities and long-term career stewardship.Media ContactIndie Me Inc. Presspress@indieme.studioNext Level Entertainment Global Grp LLC Presssubmissions@nextlevelentertainmentglobal.com

