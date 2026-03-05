IMARC Latest Research Reveals a CAGR of 5.15% from 2026–2034, with Whole Milk Powder Commanding Largest Product Share and Asia-Pacific Leading Regional Growth.

ST. BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global milk powder industry is experiencing robust and sustained growth. According to a new market intelligence report by IMARC Group, the Global Milk Powder Market — valued at USD 38.5 Billion in 2025— is projected to surpass USD 61.3 Billion by 2034, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15% during the forecast period 2026–2034.The market's expansion is propelled by escalating product demand driven by rising global population and urbanization, the burgeoning infant formula sector, increasing health consciousness boosting dietary supplement intake, the expansion of the bakery and confectionery industries, and enhanced dairy technology improvements in production and distribution efficiency.Request for a sample report for detailed evaluation: https://www.imarcgroup.com/milk-powder-processing-plant/requestsample Key Market Statistics:Market Size (2025) - USD 38.5 BillionProjected Size (2034) - USD 61.3 BillionGrowth Rate - CAGR of 5.15% (2026–2034)Top Region - Asia-Pacific leads in consumption and demandLargest Product Type - Whole Milk Powder — driven by culinary & nutritional applicationsTop Application - Infant Formula — largest end-use segmentWhat Is Driving Milk Powder Market Growth in 2026?The report identifies three core forces reshaping the global milk powder landscape in 2026:Rising Global Population and Urbanization: Population growth and urbanization are expected to drive growth for ready-to-eat processed food products․ Owing to the longer shelf life of milk powder compared to fresh liquid milk, milk powder is witnessing increasing demand from households in urban areas of developing countries, particularly those with a scarcity of liquid milk․Burgeoning Infant Formula Sector: The infant formula segment is one of the fast-growing segments in the global milk powder market․ The reason for this is increasing birth rates in emerging economies and rising consumer awareness about product quality among parents․ Parents are more inclined to buy infant formulas made from milk powder․ And rising numbers of working mothers are fueling this globally․Expanding Bakery, Confectionery, and F&B Industries: In 2026, The worldwide growth of the food and beverage industry including the bakery and confectionery industry is driving the demand for milk powder as a functional ingredient․ Emulsifying, foaming, flavoring, and thickening properties of milk powder make it a highly usable ingredient to be used in many packaged food products, ready to eat meals, and nutritional supplements․Detailed Segment Analysis:1. By Product Type: Whole Milk Powder DominatesThe product type segment is divided into whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. Whole milk powder currently exhibits clear dominance in the global market.• Whole Milk Powder — #1: Particularly those rich in fat solubles and essential fatty acids, milk powders are becoming increasingly popular and are commonly used in a wide range of food products including baking and confectionery․ Whole Milk Powder is commonly used by the food industry․• Skimmed Milk Powder — Growing Segment: The demand is increasing for low-fat dairy products especially among consumers with an interest in sports nutrition as well as dietary supplements and health food manufacturers․2. By Function: Emulsification LeadsThe market is segmented by function into emulsification, foaming, flavoring, and thickening. Emulsification currently holds the largest functional share, given milk powder's widespread use as an emulsifier in processed foods, beverages, and ready-to-eat products across global food manufacturing supply chains.3. By Application: Infant Formula at the ForefrontKey application segments include infant formula, confectionery, sports and nutrition foods, bakery products, dry mixes, fermented milk products, and meat products. Infant formula represents the largest application segment, with confectionery and bakery products following closely as major contributors to overall market demand.Connect for Detailed Segmentation Analysis — Speak to an Analyst: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=504&flag=C Regional Spotlight: Where Is Growth Concentrated?Asia-Pacific — Market Leader in 2026:The Asia-Pacific region, with its massive population, urbanization, and evolving dietary patterns, is the largest consumer of milk powder in the world․ The high rates of milk powder consumption in countries like China and India, where it is widely used in everyday diets, baby foods, and other food applications, fuel this region's prominence․ Factors contributing to the growth in the region include rising disposable income, awareness of the health benefits of milk powder, and convenience․China — Largest Single Country Market:China is the leading world market for whole milk powder and accounted for over 32․2% of the total whole milk powder market in 2024․ Their demand for dairy products is mainly due to the infant formula market, making China the single most important national market․ Important investments by domestic and multinational dairy companies are also helping to improve supply chains and marketing and distribution systems․Europe — Established Production Hub:The EU has customarily been a large producer and exporter of milk powder internationally, benefiting from experience in manufacturing dairy ingredients, stringent standards of production, and a strong cold chain and logistics․ High levels of per-capita dairy consumption, as well as steady demand from the industry sectors such as confectionery and bakery contribute to this situation․North America — Health & Sports Nutrition Driver:North America, a mature market, continues growing, supported by further interest in functional foods and dietary supplements that increase health, wellness and sports nutrition․ There is also a growing demand for milk powders used in protein supplements, nutritional formulae and functional food products․ There is also a growing demand for organic, value-added products which creates an opportunity for specialized milk powder companies․Key Market Trends Shaping the Future:• Health and Wellness Positioning: Growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of milk powder, including calcium, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins, is driving the production of high-quality milk powder, dietary supplements, and health foods․• E-Commerce Channel Growth: Growth in e-commerce channel sales for milk powder products has been accelerated by changing consumer shopping habits during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, impacting how milk powder manufacturers and brands are distributing their products globally․• Organic and clean-label products: With rising demand for additive and chemical-free products, manufacturers are investing in milk powder variants produced using clean and sustainable processes․• Technological Advancements in Dairy Processing: Developments in the technology of spray-drying and evaporation for dairy products have improved the efficiency of production and the quality and shelf-life of the resulting product, making milk powder an even more economic ingredient for industrial food manufacturers․• Calculated Growth through Mergers and Acquisitions: Companies increasingly use growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion in developing markets (China, India, Southeast Asia) to strengthen their presence in these markets․Access the Latest Data & Forecasts: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=504&method=3451 Key Market Players:The global milk powder market features a competitive landscape with major players including:• Arla Foods amba• Dairy Farmers of America Inc.• Danone S.A.• Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited• HOCHDORF Swiss Nutrition AG• Lactalis Ingredients• Nestlé S.A.• Olam International Limited• Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.• Saputo Inc.• Schreiber Foods• Westland Milk ProductsAbout the Report:The Milk Powder Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Product Type, Function, Application, and Region, 2026–2034 report by IMARC Group provides comprehensive historical data, segmentation analysis, competitive landscape insights, and a forward-looking forecast through 2034. The report covers product types (Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder), functions (Emulsification, Foaming, Flavoring, Thickening), applications (Infant Formula, Confectionery, Sports and Nutrition Foods, Bakery Products, Dry Mixes, Fermented Milk Products, Meat Products), and regional markets (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa). Customization options are available, with 10% free customization included and 10–12 weeks of post-sale analyst support.About IMARC Group:IMARC Group is a leading global market research company providing data-driven insights and expert consulting services to businesses seeking to achieve their strategic objectives. 