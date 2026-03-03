Aussie Solar Batteries and UNSW launch landmark AI energy partnership to reshape Australia’s solar and battery networks

Aussie Solar Batteries partners with UNSW to pioneer AI-driven Virtual Power Plants and next-generation energy storage solutions. A high-performance LiFePO4 solar battery system from Aussie Solar Batteries, featuring a modular, stackable design for residential and commercial energy storage. Steven Yu, leading solar energy thought leader and CEO of Aussie Solar Batteries

TRaCE-backed partnership to create AI-driven smart energy hubs, optimising solar and battery networks for homes and businesses across Australia.

This partnership brings world-class AI research into real homes and businesses, transforming solar and battery networks across Australia.” — Steven Yu, CEO, Aussie Solar Batteries

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aussie Solar Batteries has entered into a landmark research partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW) to develop next-generation, AI-enabled energy systems that will transform how solar and battery networks operate across Australia.The collaboration centres on a major research and commercialisation project titled AI-Enabled Smart Energy Hub for Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Deployment in Residential and Commercial Solar Networks, bringing together UNSW’s globally recognised expertise in artificial intelligence and energy systems with Aussie Solar Batteries’ large-scale, real-world deployment capability.The project forms part of the Federal Government-funded Trailblazer for Recycling and Clean Energy ( TRaCE ) initiative, led by UNSW in partnership with the University of Newcastle and is designed to fast-track the commercial readiness of advanced clean-energy technologies.Turning world-class research into real-world impactUnder the agreement, UNSW researchers from the School of Electrical Engineering and Telecommunications will work alongside Aussie Solar Batteries to design, develop and test AI- driven energy management platforms capable of optimising solar and battery systems across both residential and commercial environments.The research will focus on forecasting, demand-side management, optimisation algorithms and digital-twin modelling to enable smarter coordination of distributed energy resources and more efficient virtual power plant deployment.Steven Yu, CEO of Aussie Solar Batteries, said the partnership represents a decisive step in bridging the gap between academic innovation and practical energy solutions.“This collaboration allows us to take world-class research out of the lab and apply it directly in real homes and businesses,” Yu said.“By combining UNSW’s AI and energy expertise with our large-scale deployment capability, we can accelerate smarter, more efficient solar and battery networks across Australia.”Accelerating Australia’s transition to intelligent energyUNSW researchers involved in the project bring deep expertise in AI-enabled energy management systems, distributed energy coordination and virtual power plant optimisation, while Aussie Solar Batteries contributes on-the-ground experience in installing, integrating and operating solar PV and battery systems at scale, in full compliance with Australian electrical and safety standards.The partnership is designed to ensure new technologies are tested under real operating conditions, improving grid stability, lowering costs and unlocking greater value from distributed energy assets.“There’s a significant gap between research and technology that actually works at scale,” Yu said.“This project is about closing that gap and fast-tracking solutions that improve reliability, reduce energy costs and unlock the full potential of virtual power plants.”A platform for national benefit and commercialisationThe research project will run through to 31 December 2026, with both parties working collaboratively under the TRaCE framework to support future commercialisation pathways. Any commercial deployment will occur in line with Commonwealth funding requirements, ensuring the benefits of new technology are retained within Australia.Yu said the partnership positions Australia to lead the next phase of decentralised, intelligent energy.“Smarter batteries and AI-driven energy systems are the future of the grid,” he said.“This partnership puts Australia at the forefront of that shift and ensures innovation delivers tangible benefits for households, businesses and the energy system as a whole.“It is about time our energy solutions have the capability and intelligence to respond and calibrate to the lifestyle and power needs of households and businesses to ensure we are achieving sensible consumption and the lowest costs possible. Our groundbreaking project will enable this.”About Aussie Solar Batteries Group Aussie Solar Batteries Group is an Australian-owned and operated business committed to helping households and businesses achieve energy independence. Based in Rose Hill, Sydney, the company partners with world-leading manufacturers to deliver high-performance, Australian Standards–compliant LiFePO₄ solar battery systems. With expert local sales support, in-house installation teams and smart monitoring tools, Aussie Solar Batteries makes solar battery technology accessible, affordable and reliable.Website: www.aussiesolarbatteries.com.au

