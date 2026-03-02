The Gynecomastia Treatment Market is Projected to Expand at an 8.6% CAGR by 2030, According to Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for gynecomastia treatment has witnessed significant growth recently, reflecting a rising focus on male health and aesthetics. As awareness increases and treatment options advance, this sector is expected to continue expanding steadily in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and future prospects of this specialized medical field.

Gynecomastia Treatment Market Size and Forecast Through 2030

The gynecomastia treatment market has demonstrated strong growth, with its value projected to rise from $2.98 billion in 2025 to $3.23 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This upward trend stems from factors such as higher diagnosis rates of gynecomastia, growing awareness of male-specific health issues, the availability of advanced surgical techniques, expanding aesthetic medicine services, and increasing acceptance of corrective procedures. Looking further ahead, the market is expected to reach $4.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%. This forecasted expansion is driven by rising demand for tailored treatment plans, the adoption of innovative liposuction technologies, growth in outpatient surgical centers, heightened emphasis on psychological health, and increased investment in men’s health services. Key trends shaping this period include the growing use of minimally invasive surgeries, rising preference for hormone-based therapies, combined treatment approaches, the proliferation of specialized aesthetic clinics, and enhanced focus on patient counseling and aftercare.

Understanding Gynecomastia Treatment and Its Purpose

Gynecomastia treatment involves both medical and surgical methods aimed at diagnosing, managing, and correcting the benign enlargement of male breast tissue. This condition can arise due to hormonal imbalances, medication side effects, or other underlying health problems. The primary goal of treatment is to remove excess glandular or fatty tissue to restore a normal chest contour, relieve physical discomfort, and improve psychological well-being. Therapies may include medical management, minimally invasive procedures, or surgical interventions tailored to individual patient needs.

Growing Demand Fueled by Acceptance of Male Aesthetic Procedures

One of the main drivers of the gynecomastia treatment market is the increasing acceptance of male aesthetic and cosmetic procedures. These treatments are designed to enhance men’s physical appearance by addressing concerns such as body shape, facial features, skin quality, and hair. Changing societal attitudes toward male grooming and body image, influenced by media and broader awareness of available options, have encouraged more men to pursue such procedures. This trend has contributed to a rising number of men seeking gynecomastia treatment to achieve a firmer, more masculine chest. For example, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that men made up 6% of all cosmetic procedures in 2023, with body-focused procedures increasing by 18% and face and neck procedures by 15% compared to the previous year. This growing acceptance plays a vital role in expanding the gynecomastia treatment market.

Healthcare Spending Boosting Market Growth Through Improved Access

Another important factor supporting the gynecomastia treatment market is the rise in healthcare expenditure, which improves both affordability and access to elective procedures. Healthcare expenditure includes all financial resources devoted to medical services, preventive care, medications, health infrastructure, and related activities to maintain or improve population health. With an increase in chronic and infectious diseases, there is sustained demand for advanced therapies and ongoing medical care, which drives overall healthcare spending upward. Higher healthcare budgets allow more men to afford elective treatments like gynecomastia correction. For instance, in April 2025, the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported a 6.5% increase in healthcare spending from 2023 to 2024, marking a faster rise compared to the previous year’s 6.3% growth. This upward trend in healthcare expenditure is thus a key contributor to market expansion.

Regional Outlook: North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

In terms of regional market share, North America was the largest market for gynecomastia treatment in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market report covers major regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a thorough view of global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

