Uttar Pradesh Tourism to Participate in ITB Berlin 2026

LUCKNOW , UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uttar Pradesh, the cultural and spiritual heartland of India, is set to participate in ITB Berlin 2026, the world’s leading travel trade exhibition, scheduled from 3rd–5th March 2026 at Hall 5.2b, Stall No. 220 at Messe Berlin, Germany. The Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, will leverage this premier global platform to engage with international travel trade stakeholders, tour operators, investors, media and industry leaders. Uttar Pradesh co-exhibitors are all set to conduct structured B2B meetings, networking sessions and media interactions with global tourism stakeholders.Recognized as a significant marketplace for global tourism exchange, ITB Berlin offers unparalleled opportunities for destinations to strengthen international visibility and build strategic partnerships. Through its participation, Uttar Pradesh Tourism aims to expand its footprint in key global markets and position the State as a diverse, heritage-rich and spiritually significant destination.State to Showcase Iconic Circuits and Thematic Tourism OfferingsAt ITB Berlin 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Pavilion will present the State’s world-renowned heritage monuments, vibrant cultural traditions, spiritual circuits, eco-tourism initiatives, wellness experiences and emerging tourism products. Special emphasis will be placed on promoting flagship tourism circuits including the Taj Trapezium region, the Buddhist Circuit, the Ramayana Circuit and other thematic routes that reflect the State’s unique blend of history, faith, culture and modern infrastructure development.Shri Jaiveer Singh, Honorable Minister for Tourism and Culture, Government of Uttar Pradesh said, “Our participation at ITB Berlin 2026 reflects our strong commitment to positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading global tourism destination. From the iconic heritage sites to our sacred spiritual circuits and vibrant cultural heritage, the State offers transformative travel experiences rooted in history, faith and authenticity. We look forward to strengthening international collaborations and welcoming more global travelers to Uttar Pradesh.”Additional Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture Mr. Amrit Abhijat said, “Uttar Pradesh is a hub of spiritual, heritage and experiential tourism. Through our presence at ITB Berlin, we aim to showcase our diverse tourism portfolio, promote investment opportunities and build sustainable global partnerships. Our focus remains on enhancing visitor experience while ensuring sustainable and inclusive tourism growth.”Uttar Pradesh – A Confluence of Heritage, Spirituality and CultureUttar Pradesh is home to some of India’s most iconic destinations. The State boasts the timeless beauty of the Taj Mahal in Agra, the sacred Buddhist site of Sarnath, the spiritual aura of Varanasi, the divine birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, and the Nawabi elegance of Lucknow. The State also hosts globally renowned festivals and cultural events, offering immersive experiences to visitors.Well connected through international gateways including Delhi and Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh presents a diverse and accessible tourism landscape. Its participation at ITB Berlin 2026 underscores the Government’s continued commitment to fostering global tourism partnerships, strengthening business-to-business engagements and enhancing international tourist arrivals.With its rich civilizational legacy and forward-looking tourism vision, Uttar Pradesh continues to position itself as one of India’s most compelling destinations offering meaningful journeys through heritage, spirituality and sustainable growth.

