Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board to Engages German Travel Trade at ITB Berlin 2026

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site Ahilya Fort - Maheshwar: A Majestic Blend of History and Serenity Omkareshwar offers an idyllic setting for seekers of both inner peace and divine blessings Orchha River Rafting: A Journey of Adventure and Serenity Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

- With Focus on Nature, Heritage and Responsible Tourism

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is preparing for its participation at ITB Berlin 2026, taking place from 3 to 5 March 2026 at Messe Berlin. As one of the most influential platforms for the global travel trade, ITB Berlin provides an important opportunity for Madhya Pradesh to engage with German and European stakeholders and present the state’s tourism framework centered on heritage conservation, nature-based travel, and responsible development.The Madhya Pradesh delegation along with key stakeholders representing wildlife tourism, heritage, hospitality, experiential travel, and destination services will be available at the MPTB pavilion (Hall 5.2b, Stall 222), the team will conduct structured B2B meetings and professional interactions with German tour operators, wholesalers, and destination specialists to explore long-term collaboration opportunities and develop products tailored for the European market.Madhya Pradesh occupies a distinct position within India’s tourism landscape due to the depth and continuity of its cultural and natural assets. The state is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, the Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi, and the Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka—along with 15 sites included on UNESCO’s Tentative List. These sites collectively represent a wide historical spectrum, from prehistoric human habitation and early Buddhist architecture to medieval temple traditions. In addition, historic towns such as Orchha, Mandu, Gwalior, Maheshwar, and Chanderi offer well-preserved urban and architectural environments that support slow exploration and contextual storytelling rather than high-volume sightseeing.Nature-based tourism is a core component of Madhya Pradesh’s visitor economy. The state hosts several of India’s most significant protected landscapes, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, and Panna National Parks. Wildlife tourism across these reserves is managed through regulated safari models, trained local naturalists, and conservation-driven protocols. In select areas such as Satpura, tourism experiences extend beyond vehicle safaris to include guided walking safaris, canoeing, and river-based exploration, enabling low-impact engagement with forest ecosystems and biodiversity.Spiritual and river-based landscapes form another important layer of the state’s tourism offering. Destinations such as Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Amarkantak, and Maheshwar are closely linked to the Narmada River and continue to function as living cultural spaces shaped by ritual practices, philosophy, and everyday life. These destinations support reflective travel experiences that align with the growing interest in wellness, contemplation, and cultural continuity.At ITB Berlin 2026, MPTB will also present emerging focus areas such as rural tourism, community-led homestays, and film tourism. Under the Responsible Tourism Mission, community-owned accommodations and village-based experiences are being developed near forest and rural landscapes, guided by carrying-capacity norms and biodiversity safeguards. Madhya Pradesh’s Film Tourism Policy and single-window facilitation system will be introduced to engage production companies interested in heritage-rich and natural filming locations supported by structured permissions and local services.Sustainability remains integral to the state’s tourism strategy. Conservation-led wildlife management, heritage protection frameworks, women safety initiatives, and community participation form the foundation of tourism development planning. These measures reflect a long-term approach that balances visitor access with environmental and cultural preservation—an approach that resonates strongly with German travel trade priorities.Through its participation at ITB Berlin 2026, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board seeks to deepen engagement with the German market and position the state as a destination offering measured growth, long stays, and meaningful travel experiences grounded in nature, history, and living cultures.

Madhya Pradesh | Mann Bhaya Jo Tu Ghar Aaya | A Melodious Journey with Anoushka Shankar

