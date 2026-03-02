Blockchain in Healthcare Market to Reach US$276.2 Bn by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

blockchain in healthcare market

The blockchain in healthcare market is growing rapidly, driven by data security, digitization of health records, and demand for interoperability across regions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blockchain in healthcare market is experiencing rapid growth, with a projected market size increasing from US$ 23.1 billion in 2026 to US$ 276.2 billion by 2033. This significant expansion is attributed to the rising concerns about data security, the increasing digitization of health records, and the demand for better interoperability within the healthcare ecosystem. The market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 42.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033. North America currently leads the market due to its advanced healthcare IT infrastructure and early adoption of blockchain technology, while the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing, driven by government-backed initiatives and expanding healthcare access.

Key Industry Highlights

Dominant Segment: Private blockchain networks accounted for 63.6% of the market in 2025, owing to their ability to ensure data privacy and meet strict regulatory requirements. These networks are widely adopted by hospitals, payers, and pharmaceutical companies due to their compliance with regulations like HIPAA and GDPR, secure Electronic Health Record (EHR) management, and seamless integration with existing IT systems.

Dominant Region: North America leads the blockchain in healthcare market, benefiting from a robust healthcare IT infrastructure, early adoption, and strong regulatory frameworks emphasizing data security. Asia-Pacific, however, is the fastest-growing region, driven by digital health initiatives, expanding healthcare systems, and blockchain programs backed by government support.

Market Drivers

The blockchain in healthcare market is primarily driven by the following factors:

Rising Data Privacy Concerns: As healthcare data breaches become more frequent and severe, the need for secure data management systems has never been higher. Between 2009 and 2024, over 6,700 data breaches affected millions of individuals. Blockchain technology provides a tamper-proof, decentralized framework to safeguard sensitive health information, making it an essential solution for healthcare organizations.

Increasing Digitization of Healthcare Records: With a growing number of healthcare organizations adopting Electronic Health Records (EHRs), the need for secure and efficient systems to manage and share this data is growing. Blockchain offers an immutable ledger for maintaining EHRs that can be easily accessed while preserving privacy.

Market Restraints

Despite its growth, the blockchain in healthcare market faces several challenges:

Scalability and Performance Limitations: Traditional blockchain networks, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, suffer from scalability issues, processing a limited number of transactions per second compared to centralized systems. Healthcare environments require systems capable of handling large volumes of data in real time. Blockchain’s performance limitations hinder its widespread adoption in high-demand clinical settings that require rapid data processing and scalability.

Market Opportunities

Patient-Centric Data Ownership: A shift towards patient-centric healthcare models is gaining momentum. More patients are gaining access to their medical records and managing them through digital portals. Blockchain can empower patients with control over their health data, providing a secure, decentralized system that allows for data access, sharing, and consent management across multiple platforms.

Category-wise Analysis

By Network Type: Private blockchain networks dominate the blockchain in healthcare market, with a 63.6% share in 2025. These networks are favored due to their strong data privacy measures and ability to comply with regulatory frameworks like HIPAA. Public blockchains, by contrast, expose transaction data to all users, which is unsuitable for sensitive health information.

By Application: Supply chain management is the leading application for blockchain in healthcare. Blockchain enables secure, transparent tracking of pharmaceutical products, reducing the risk of counterfeit drugs. It provides a reliable system for tracking the origin and movement of drugs from manufacturers to distributors and pharmacies, ensuring patient safety.

Regional Insights

North America Blockchain in Healthcare Market Trends: North America holds a 43.9% share of the global blockchain in healthcare market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of EHRs, and strong regulatory focus on data security. The region's growing cybersecurity concerns further emphasize the need for blockchain solutions to protect sensitive patient data.

Europe Blockchain in Healthcare Market Trends: Europe is seeing increased adoption of blockchain technology in healthcare due to its rigorous data protection standards set by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). European countries are also developing digital health strategies, with national programs focused on improving data interoperability and ensuring secure cross-border health data exchange.

Asia-Pacific Blockchain in Healthcare Market Trends: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the blockchain healthcare market. Rapid digital health adoption, government-backed interoperability initiatives, and expanding healthcare access are driving the region's growth. For example, India’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and China’s expansion of electronic medical records systems are accelerating blockchain adoption in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Several key players dominate the blockchain in healthcare market, including IBM, Patientory Inc., Guardtime, Oracle, Change Healthcare, and BurstIQ. These companies are focused on offering solutions that enhance patient data security, improve claims management, and ensure transparent supply chain tracking. By integrating blockchain with AI and IoT technologies, these companies are enhancing healthcare operations, ensuring compliance, and driving market growth.

Key Industry Developments

In August 2025, Patientory launched its AI-Enterprise Analytics Dashboard on the Oracle Healthcare Marketplace, enabling healthcare organizations to leverage AI for advanced analytics. In June 2025, EY, Sensyne Health, and Guardtime collaborated to implement AI and blockchain technologies to enhance transparency and accountability in healthcare payments by tracking patient outcomes.

Market Segmentation

By Network Type

Private

Public

By Application

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Trials

Clinical Data Exchange

By End-user

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers / Insurance Providers

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Patients / Consumers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

