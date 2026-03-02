Viking Sunset Studios BALI Celebrates SOS’s Huge Surplus Food Rescue Success with Donation of Additional Cooling Truck

Design on one of the 30 SOS cooling trucks SOS Founder, Mr Bo Holmgreen, speaking at the G20 conference SOS Food Rescue Truck United Nations speaking at SOS Zero Summit Thailand

From Naysayers to $200 Million in Impact: Viking Sunset Studios Helps Southeast Asia’s Largest Food Rescue NGO further to Solve the Paradox of Food Waste

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Sunset Studios is proud to announce its continued support of its philanthropic counterpart, SOS (Scholars of Sustenance), as the NGO surpasses a huge historic milestone: 90 million nutritious meals rescued from landfills and delivered to those in need across Southeast Asia. To celebrate this success, Viking Sunset Studios is donating an additional professional cooling truck to the SOS Indonesia fleet to further optimize food rescue operations.

By integrating professional logistics into the food supply chain, SOS—now the largest food rescue NGO in Southeast Asia—is solving the critical imbalance between surplus food waste and widespread malnutrition. In modern food operations, surplus is often unavoidable even after rigorous cost minimization. SOS provides the essential "missing link" for the industry, offering a free pickup service with cool-chain technology to ensure food safety and efficiency. The operation is powered by 100 dedicated staff members who manage a professional fleet across Asia. The addition of the new Viking Sunset Studios truck will expand the capacity to collect surplus from manufacturers, supermarkets, and the hospitality industry, ensuring food is:

• Inspected for safety and quality.

• Transported in temperature-controlled environments.

• Distributed to vulnerable communities on the same day it is rescued.

Efficiency in Action: High Impact at Low Cost

A key factor in this milestone is the organization’s operational efficiency. The incredibly low cost per meal is a testament to the scalability of the SOS model. By leveraging a professional infrastructure, SOS ensures that every dollar donated translates into a massive volume of high-quality food, making it one of the most cost-effective humanitarian and environmental interventions in Southeast Asia.

A Vision of "10-8-1" and Proven Trust

The foundation’s journey began nine years ago in North Carolina, when founder and CEO Bo H. Holmgreen researched how to create the most significant possible impact on the global environment. His findings led to the SOS motto: 10-8-1.

"We live in a world of 8 billion people, yet we produce enough food for 10 billion. Despite this, 1 billion of us go to bed hungry every night," said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS Global and Owner/CEO of Viking Sunset Studios. "We do not have a food shortage; we have a distribution problem. Nine years ago, we decided to attack this incredible waste by launching a surplus food rescue non-profit in Thailand."

For decades, Mr Holmgreen built a software company optimizing cash flows for banks around the world, and it is this methodology now being applied to food and hospitality industries in the SOS countries to serve those in need of good nutrition. Mr Holmgreen reflects on the organization's evolution into a trusted logistical powerhouse: "In the beginning, we spent millions of dollars building this organization to ensure it was a trustworthy bridge between donors and recipients. Today, our cool chain technology stresses that food safety is priority number one, and we are fortunate to be trusted by major donors of surplus food and money, who carry the majority of our day-to-day expenses. While our cost per meal is now down to just a few cents each, the real value of the food delivered by SOS approaches 200 million dollars so far. I am so proud of the hard work our staff performs seven days a week to serve those in need and address critical malnutrition concerns."

Celebrating Collaboration: The ZERO Summit and Food Heroes Awards

To maintain this momentum, SOS hosts the annual ZERO Summit in each of its operating countries. These summits serve as a collaborative platform where government officials, industry leaders, and civil society gather to share innovations in food waste policy.

A highlight of these events is the Food Heroes Awards, which recognize the donors—manufacturers, retailers, and hotels—whose consistent contributions made these 90 million meals possible. These meetings offer an inspiring look and brainstorm into a future where Southeast Asia works together for environmental resilience.

About Viking Sunset Studios

Viking Sunset Studios is a premier creative production hub dedicated to international movie making in Bali with social responsibility. Viking Sunset operates the largest studio on the Bali beach, with luxury accommodations, a helipad, restaurants, a huge green screen limbo sound stage, and fabulous sunsets inspiring film crews from all over the world. Led by Owner and CEO Bo H. Holmgreen, the studio integrates philanthropic goals into its core mission, acting as a proud affiliate to SOS and fostering environmental and humanitarian progress across Southeast Asia.

About SOS (Scholars of Sustenance)

SOS is a non-profit organization dedicated to food equity and environmental resilience. By rescuing surplus food from the commercial sector and distributing it to vulnerable communities, SOS addresses the dual challenges of food waste and malnutrition through professionalized, large-scale logistics. In 2026 SOS aims to pass the 100 million meals mark for food rescue, providing good nutrition to malnourished communities and saving the environment from terrible methane gasses emitted from landfills.

