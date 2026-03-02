From Visionary Warning to Academic Standard: Spitz’s Disrupt With Impact as Essential Manual for 2026 Executive Programs

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World by Roger Spitz Award-winning ‘Disrupt With Impact’ by bestselling author Roger Spitz, Washington D.C. Keynote Disrupt With Impact (Roger Spitz, Kogan Page Publishing), Endorsed by 4 Awards Disrupt With Impact - US Launch Book Signing. Source: Disruptive Futures Institute Roger Spitz Interview by Franziska Graf at the Global Peter Drucker Forum

With Recognition from ACRL, the Multi-Award-Winning Frameworks for Unpredictability Become a Pillar of Global Executive Education & Institutional Libraries

The shift from warning to academic standard marks a new era in education. In 2026, leadership means navigating Metaruptions. Embedding these frameworks in curricula equips leaders for systemic change.” — Disruptive Futures Institute

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the first quarter of 2026 unfolds, the global momentum surrounding Roger Spitz’s award-winning book, Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World (Kogan Page), has reached a new inflection point. Beyond its record visibility as a bestseller, the work is now being institutionalized as a foundational text within academic programs, executive leadership circles, and library collections worldwide.

The Disruptive Futures Institute today marks this significant expansion of the book’s footprint. While 2025 saw the work achieve international honors and viral adoption among individual changemakers and organizations alike, 2026 is defined by its integration into the core bibliographies of leading academic institutions, executive education, and leadership development programs. It is now recognized as an extraordinary and recommended addition to corporate, executive, and college/university library Business Management collections, as well as a primary resource for supplemental MBA curriculum reading lists.

INSTITUTIONAL VALIDATION: CHOICE REVIEWS AND THE ACRL

Disrupt With Impact’s formal integration into the academia is supported by its selection in Choice Reviews, the publishing arm of the Association of College and Research Librarians (ACRL). As a trusted authority in evaluating scholarly resources for over 60 years, Choice provides curated reading lists that serve as a primary guide for academic librarians across the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The inclusion of Roger Spitz’s work in the leading professional reviews as well as Choice Reviews signals its status as an essential addition for scholarly collections. By connecting librarians, scholars, and readers, Choice plays a pivotal role in the discovery of transformative information. This selection and reviews underscore the book’s rigorous research and its practical utility for the academic library community, ensuring that its frameworks - including the seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility) - are accessible to the researchers and students shaping future policy and strategy.

PROFESSIONAL REVIEWS: Selected Acclaim for Disrupt With Impact

• “It’s a must-read” – Readers’ Favorite five star rating (5/5)



• “In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!” – BookTrib Review



• “A well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions… Spitz brings a refreshing clarity to the discussion of all facets of disruption…” – Kirkus Reviews



• “…packed with plenty of real-world examples… A step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes… in order to thrive.” – San Francisco Book Review (rating 4.5 out of 5)



• “An engaging and very enlightening read. The kind of book you can always refer to in the future.” – Manhattan Book Review (rating 4 out of 5)



• “Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, ‘Disrupt With Impact’ is an extraordinary and recommended addition to reading lists.” – Midwest Book Review

This selected list of professional reviews and Choice (ACRL) is designed to provide information for academic librarians predominantly in the US as well as in Europe, Asia, and Australia to add to their collections at the undergraduate level.

THE “EXTRAORDINARY ADDITION” TO PROFESSIONAL COLLECTIONS

Further cementing its status is a stellar review from the Midwest Book Review, which highlights the book’s dual utility as both a foundational framework and a practical manual:

“Enhanced throughout for the reader’s benefit with numerous tables and figures, “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” offers a complete course of instruction in business management, leadership, strategy, competition, and motivation. Exceptionally well written, organized and presented, “Disrupt With Impact” is an extraordinary and recommended addition to personal, professional, community, corporate, and college/university library Business Management collections and supplemental MBA curriculum reading lists. It should be noted for MBA students, academia, corporate executives and entrepreneurs that “Disrupt With Impact” is also available from Kogan Page in a paperback edition (9781398616882) and in a digital book format (Kindle, $20.79).

This endorsement reflects a broader trend: boards, executive teams, and educational departments are no longer viewing “disruption” as a peripheral topic, but as the core discipline of modern management.”

• Source: https://www.midwestbookreview.com/wbw/dec_24.htm#business



REAL-WORLD CASE STUDIES

Founded by Roger Spitz, the Disruptive Futures Institute is an award-winning global Think Tank offering executive education, practitioner research, and thought leadership on driving transformative change in our increasingly complex, unpredictable, and nonlinear world. The Disruptive Futures Institute integrates cutting-edge practitioner research, proprietary frameworks, exclusive tools, and real-world case studies from Techistential, the preeminent foresight practice, to empower organizations and individuals.

The awards and accolades received for the Disruptive Futures Institute’s publications underscore the growing need for new frameworks to navigate the complex challenges and opportunities of our rapidly changing futures.

These bestselling publications are now included in numerous bibliographies for executive and academic programs - and are fundamentally reshaping how leaders make decisions amidst unprecedented uncertainty. The many case studies based on Roger Spitz’s frameworks, toolkits, and core concepts have been developed and published in leading journals and outlets.

NAVIGATING THE ERA OF “METARUPTIONS”

The widespread adoption of Disrupt With Impact coincides with the Disruptive Futures Institute’s selection of “Metaruptions” as the 2026 Word of the Year. Coined by Roger Spitz, the term describes the systemic, multidimensional shifts where volatility is an enduring feature of the global environment.

A metaruption represents a meta-layer of change where disruptions begin to disrupt the very frameworks used to understand change itself. As these shifts rewrite industry rules, Spitz’s methodologies have moved from foresight frameworks to a globally recognized language referenced in the Association of Professional Futurists (APF), Bloomberg, and the National Preparedness Commission (UK).

“The world has caught up to the warning,” says Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute. “Disrupt With Impact provides the agency to navigate these interconnected, transdisciplinary system shifts arising from technological, ecological, and societal convergence.”

A RECORD YEAR OF GLOBAL ACCLAIM AND AWARDS

The journey of Disrupt With Impact during 2025 and 2026 has been phenomenal, characterized by a series of high-profile accolades from the publishing industry, academic circles, and business leaders. The book has secured multiple industry honors, including:

• WINNER - 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Economics. Selected by a jury of leading librarians and booksellers.

• WINNER - 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA): Harvey Chute First Place, Business & Enterprise

• WINNER - 2025 Readers Favorite Book of the Year Award Winner: Bronze, Business & Finance

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): General Business

• FINALIST - 2025 International Book Awards (IBA): Management & Leadership

Beyond critical acclaim, the book has achieved significant commercial success, reaching #1 Amazon Bestseller status across six countries, including the USA, UK, Brazil, India, France, and Germany in select categories. It topped categories ranging from Artificial Intelligence and Systems & Planning to Entrepreneurship and the History of Philosophy & Science.

The global resonance of the book was further amplified by extensive international tours during 2025 and 2026. In addition to headlining keynotes across most continents, Spitz has also held book signings at iconic bookstores and institutions worldwide, including:

• London: Waterstones, Foyles, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW).

• United States: Barnes & Noble (Los Angeles), Books Inc. (Mountain View), and Politics and Prose (Washington D.C.).

• Global Platforms: The Hofburg Palace for the Global Peter Drucker Forum, MIT Technology Review’s EmTech, and the Institute of Directors India.

THE 2026 GLOBAL SPEAKING AGENDA: OPERATIONALIZING FUTURES INTELLIGENCE

Building on this momentum, Roger Spitz is currently executing his 2026 global speaking agenda, focused on translating "deep uncertainty" into actionable strategic foresight for a multipolar world. The tour focuses on The Visionary Trilogy, a flagship collection of keynotes designed to operationalize the book’s AAA Framework. This new phase focuses on translating the “deep uncertainty” frameworks of the book into actionable strategic foresight for a multipolar world.

As governments and executive teams confront accelerating volatility, Spitz’s work has become a primary reference point for leaders seeking clarity when traditional models no longer apply. The 2026 tour themes address the intersection of Artificial Intelligence, systemic disruptions (metaruptions), geopolitics, and the “Techistential” challenges facing humanity.

As one of the most prolific speakers in his field, Roger Spitz inspires thousands of organizations worldwide with his acclaimed headlining keynotes based on his body of work and publications. For 2026 he has unveiled:

• The Visionary Trilogy (Signature Flagship Keynotes): Spitz’s flagship collection of three standalone keynotes - rewire mindset, reclaim intelligence, and reinvent leadership for an unpredictable world.

• “Futures Of…” Series (Critical Frontier Keynotes): From algorithmic intelligence and quantum horizons to synthetic biology, the next energy supercycle, and the new space economy, Roger explores the frontier domains catalyzing systemic transitions across industries and economies - redefining work and shaping the long-term trajectories of humanity.

• Special Edition - The Future of Predictability, Risk & Finance (Deep Dive Special Edition Keynotes & Masterclasses): A timely keynote series on uncertainty decoding the future of risk, investments, geofinance, and insurance for global financial stages and boardrooms.

• “Call to Impact” Global Book & Speaking Tour (Roger Spitz’s Award-Winning Book Talks): Based on Spitz’s bestselling book, this global tour combines interactive keynotes, audience Q&A, workshops, and exclusive book signings.

THE VISIONARY TRILOGY: FLAGSHIP KEYNOTES FOR 2026

Roger Spitz’s 2026 speaking tour is anchored by The Visionary Trilogy, a collection of three standalone keynotes designed to operationalize the book’s seminal AAA Framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility):

01. THE MINDSET SHIFT - Become Visionary in an Unpredictable World: Moving from backward-looking analysis to a new operating system for uncertainty.

02. THE INTELLIGENCE SHIFT - Upgrade Human Decision-Making in the Age of AI: Examining how human judgment retains its edge as algorithms move from descriptive to prescriptive roles.

03. THE LEADERSHIP SHIFT – Foresight to Inspire Transformational Futures: Building foundations that grow stronger with shocks and using agility to bridge today’s choices with tomorrow’s possibilities.

A NEW OPERATING COMPASS

As we move further into the second half of the 2020s, Disrupt With Impact has evolved from a bestselling book into an operational compass for unpredictability. Its integration into academic bibliographies and library collections ensures that the AAA Framework - designed to build antifragile foundations and anticipatory capabilities - remains the standard for leaders navigating the “Metaruptions” of the coming decade. In a world defined by systemic unpredictability, Disrupt With Impact is no longer a warning - it is the operating manual.

MEDIA NOTES TO EDITORS

ROGER SPITZ PUBLICATIONS: THE DISRUPTIVE FUTURES INSTITUTE’S BESTSELLING BOOKS

The Disruptive Futures Institute has helped hundreds of organizations worldwide navigate disruption through keynote talks, workshops, masterclasses, and bespoke executive education programs. Today, the Disruptive Futures Institute’s unique expertise is available in a series of acclaimed publications:

• Disrupt With Impact (Kogan Page Publishing): Roger Spitz’s latest award-winning bestseller, your compass for exploring the uncharted waters of the future.

• The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption (Disruptive Futures Institute Publishing): A comprehensive four-volume series packed with exclusive frameworks, actionable tools, and proven adaptive strategies.

Grounded in cutting-edge research, proprietary methodologies, and actionable insights, Roger Spitz’s publications provide more than just buzzwords. The Disruptive Futures Institute rejects outdated playbooks and gives you a new, future-ready operating system to help thrive in unpredictable times.

Both “Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World” and “The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption” are now included in numerous bibliographies for executive and academic programs. Case studies based on our frameworks have been developed and published in leading journals.

Roger Spitz’s publications are now appearing in bibliographies for executive education and leadership development programs, replacing traditional linear strategy models. Enhanced with numerous tables and figures, the books are designed for both academic study and professional application. They are available globally in hardcover, paperback, and digital formats via Kogan Page, the Disruptive Futures Institute, and major retailers.

DISRUPT WITH IMPACT - THE BOOK

Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World focuses on four key sections:

• Section (i) The New Nature of Disruption;

• Section (ii) Systems Innovation and Transformative Change;

• Section (iii) The Future of Artificial Intelligence, Strategic Decision-Making and Technology;

• Section (iv) The Disruptive Thinking Canvas to invent the future today.

THRIVING ON DISRUPTION GUIDEBOOKS - THE FOUR-VOLUME COLLECTION

The Definitive Guide to Thriving on Disruption is a bestselling four-volume seminal series:

• FOUNDATIONS. Volume I - Reframing and Navigating Disruption: How to make sense of our complex, nonlinear, and unpredictable world.

• FRAMEWORKS. Volume II - Essential Frameworks for Disruption and Uncertainty: Practical frameworks to help you and your business stay relevant in the 21st century.

• YOUR LIFE. Volume III - Beta Your Life: Existence in a Disruptive World: What does constant change and uncertainty mean to you as an individual?

• YOUR BUSINESS. Volume IV - Disruption as a Springboard to Value Creation: What does our unpredictable, complex, and systemic world mean for you as a business?

Organizations looking to bring these frameworks to their teams can book Spitz’s “Call to Impact” Global Book Tour. This immersive format blends interactive presentations, live Q&A, and hands-on workshops. The tour provides a participatory environment where attendees depart with more than insights; they leave equipped with a physical copy of Disrupt With Impact - Spitz’s definitive manual for commanding the structural complexities of the late 2020s.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: ROGER SPITZ - THE #1 VOICE FOR 2026

Roger Spitz is a top-ranked futurist and global authority on strategic foresight, artificial intelligence, and systemic disruption. As President of Techistential and Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute in San Francisco, he advises CEOs, institutional investors, and government leaders on anticipating and navigating disruption.

Signaling his evolution from an elite advisor into a leading public voice, Spitz is famous for popularizing complex systemic disruption into narratives that shape both industry strategy and mainstream media. Hailed on CNN and an AI columnist for MIT Technology Review, he coined the term “Techistentialism” to address human agency in the age of intelligent machines. To help leaders action his insights, Spitz developed the widely adopted AAA Framework (Antifragility, Anticipatory, Agility) - a go-to model for executives navigating volatility.

Translating his global perspective into clear strategies, Spitz reaches millions worldwide through keynotes, media appearances, and executive advisory work. Whether guiding Fortune 500 leaders through existential pivots or advising policymakers on the future of risk, AI, and geoeconomics, Spitz empowers organizations to gain clarity and resilience in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Ranked as the #1 Futurist Speaker for 2026 and #15 Global Futurist Professional by Global Gurus, Roger Spitz has delivered close to 1,000 keynotes across 40+ countries.

