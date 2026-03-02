Cropsify Launches Medavie Veteran VAC ePay Integration for Canadian Cannabis LPs

Cropsify deliver more sale in seed to sale. VAC for veterans service!

Cropsify becomes the first cannabis ERP with real-time Medavie Blue Cross ePay adjudication; 14–30 day payments and compliance for LPs serving veterans.

CROPSIFY just changed the game. The ePay integration works seamlessly and gives us faster payments and better margins. Author: Lennie Walser, Founder, Optimus Cannabis” — Lennie Walser

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cropsify, the original Canadian-owned cannabis ERP platform trusted by Licensed Producers since 2013, today announced the successful launch of its Medavie Blue Cross ePay integration; the first comprehensive, end-to-end solution enabling real-time electronic adjudication and fast reimbursement for medical cannabis sales to veterans. The new feature allows Cropsify client LPs with Medavie Blue Cross accounts to submit VAC claims directly through the platform, receive instant adjudication feedback, and process payments in as little as 14–30 days via direct deposit. This eliminates manual batch processing, reduces rejection rates, and accelerates cash flow for LPs serving the growing medical market.

“CROPSIFY just changed the game.” said Lennie Walser, founder of Optimus Cannabis, the first pharmacy partner to test and confirm the integration. “We ran our first claim successfully; it works seamlessly. This gives us faster payments and better margins while keeping everything compliant and automated.”

For cultivators and processors, Cropsify offers two seamless paths to participate in the medical sales channel; either wwitch to full Cropsify operations for complete end-to-end integration and zero admin fees; or post approved Lots to the secure Cropsify neXus B2B marketplace, where pharmacy partners can source product on consignment. Built-in deal terms and conditions automatically track sales, payments, and profit sharing; no manual reconciliation required.

Unlike competitors that require third-party POS systems or manual workarounds, Cropsify’s ePay integration is native to its all-in-one platform; unifying seed-to-sale traceability, inventory, quality management, and eCommerce with direct Medavie connectivity. LPs benefit from Real-time claim status and error correction; Automated CTS/B300 compliance reporting; Seamless data flow to pharmacy partners via the secure Cropsify neXus (tm) network; No additional software or POS expenses.

“Dozens of LPs; from craft micros to publicly traded companies; already rely on Cropsify for the most complete, battle-tested cannabis ERP in Canada,” said Dallas, President at Cropsify. “With ePay live, we’re giving our clients the fastest path to capture the $244M+ Veterans Affairs Canada medical cannabis market; whether they operate standalone or connect through the neXus B2B marketplace.”

The Medavie ePay integration is now available to all Cropsify clients with the medical sales module. Existing users receive free activation and training; new clients can schedule a demo to see the full platform in action.

About Cropsify Founded in 2013 by one of Canada’s pioneering federal license holders, Cropsify is the original all-in-one cannabis business platform built by Canadians for Canadian LPs. From compliance and QMS to eCommerce, partner data sync, and now Medavie ePay, Cropsify powers the entire seed-to-sale life-cycle with unmatched depth, flexibility, and reliability.

End of Release

Cropsify Medavie ePay: Fast Payments for Canadian Cannabis LPs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.