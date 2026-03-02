Premios Verdes Opens 2026 Call for Sustainable Projects in Latin America

Víctor Velastino Delacalle, creator of AYMAPU and winner of the Premios Verdes Winners of the latest edition of the Premios Verdes João Tezza Neto, CEO of Darvore and winner of the Premios Verdes

Projects may apply through April 30 to join a free program offering capacity building, technical evaluation, and international exposure.

Those who are solving real problems in their communities need access to networks, knowledge, and opportunities that allow them to grow — and that is the commitment of Premios Verdes.” — Gustavo Manrique, co-founder of Premios Verdes.

GUAYAQUIL, GUAYAS, ECUADOR, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-term sustainability remains one of the main challenges facing social and environmental projects across Latin America. Beyond generating ideas, the real challenge lies in consolidating models capable of remaining operational, accessing financing, and scaling their impact.

In this context, projects with measurable impact and demonstrated results — social, environmental, or innovation-driven — may apply through April 30 to the eleventh edition of Premios Verdes, a regional platform that has evolved into a comprehensive program for capacity strengthening and international connection.

The call is open to projects currently in operation that align with any of the ten official PremiosVerdes categories: Agriculture and Food Production; Freshwater; Resilient Cities and Communities; Human Development; Circular Economy; Terrestrial Ecosystems; Marine Ecosystems; Energy; Finance; and Green Technology. Registration is free and prioritizes initiatives with verifiable impact, financial sustainability, and scalability potential.

“The regional challenge is to strengthen and amplify every project that is already generating results,” said Gustavo Manrique, co-founder of Premios Verdes. “Those who are solving real problems in their communities need access to networks, knowledge, and opportunities that allow them to grow — and that is the commitment of Premios Verdes.”

According to the 2013–2023 Impact Study conducted by PwC, 71% of the projects that participated in Premios Verdes surpassed the two-year mark and remain operational. Additionally, 74% increased their revenues following participation, and 36% gained access to financing. These figures highlight the role that technical evaluation, mentorship, and visibility can play in strengthening the long-term economic sustainability of impact-driven initiatives.

The 2026 edition will be centered around the global event to be held in October in Cuenca, Ecuador, where projects and leaders from different countries will convene to strengthen their international projection.

Within this framework, the model is also structured through Country Chapters, which provide deeper local-level support and foster the development of national impact communities. For this edition, Bolivia is consolidating its role as a Country Chapter, while Peru and Colombia will host strategic gatherings designed to prepare their projects for participation in the global event in Cuenca.

Projects will be evaluated by international experts under technical criteria that include environmental impact, social impact, financial sustainability, and innovation.

“The true value lies not only in recognition, but in the network built around it. Today, the region needs solutions that can endure, scale, and project themselves internationally,” Manrique added.

About Premios Verdes

Premios Verdes is a regional movement that identifies, connects, and amplifies projects and leaders driving sustainable solutions across Latin America and the Caribbean. Over more than a decade, it has received more than 20,000 projects from 53 countries, consolidating its position as one of the region’s most relevant gatherings focused on environmental innovation, social impact, and sustainability.

Throughout its trajectory, Premios Verdes has been supported by strategic partners from the financial sector, multilateral organizations, international conservation institutions, academia, and sustainability-driven companies.

The program is supported by an international jury composed of representatives from organizations such as Bancolombia; el Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID); CAF – Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina; la Corporación Financiera Internacional (IFC) del Grupo Banco Mundial; The Nature Conservancy; Conservación Internacional; WWF; el UN Environment Programme (UNEP); el Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo (PNUD); la Convención Marco de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático (UNFCCC); el Instituto Interamericano de Cooperación para la Agricultura - IICA; Earth University; Sistema B; y el World Green Building Council.

In addition, brands participating in this edition — including BYD–Andor Corp as official vehicle partner and Coca-Cola Latin America — are part of the ecosystem supporting the development of the program.

Premios Verdes also has an international Advisory Board composed of leaders linked to multilateral organizations, development banking, global conservation, geopolitics, international investment funds, and leading universities.

Premios Verdes integrates an international call for applications, technical curation processes, acceleration programs, and a global event that brings together entrepreneurs, companies, local and national governments, academia, and multilateral organizations with the objective of scaling real-world impact. The 2026 edition will take place in October in the city of Cuenca, Ecuador.

#PremiosVerdes2026 - Cuenca Ecuador

