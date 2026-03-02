Intrinseque Health Spreads Festive Cheer to Underprivileged Students in Melaka

Intrinseque Health celebrated Chinese New Year in Melaka by supporting underprivileged students through a meaningful charity initiative.

We Build & Execute Complex Clinical Supply Plans” — Intrinseque Health

MELAKA, MALAYSIA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the spirit of the Chinese New Year, Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. organised a meaningful charity initiative at its Melaka office, dedicated to supporting underprivileged students and their families. The event reflects the company’s continued commitment to community engagement and social responsibility within the state of Melaka.

As part of the celebration, essential household and educational items, including electric rice cookers, school backpacks, food packs, and chocolate and cheesecake waffles, were distributed to the students. The initiative was designed not only to provide practical support but also to ensure that the children experience the joy and warmth of the festive season.

The celebration also featured a series of engaging activities and cultural performances, including horse riding, a traditional lion dance performance, light music and stage performances, fireworks, and various interactive sessions — creating a joyful and memorable festive atmosphere for the children and their families.

Mr. Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Intrinseque Health, shared:

“At Intrinseque Health, we believe that corporate success must go hand in hand with social responsibility. Celebrating Chinese New Year with these bright young students is a reminder that true prosperity is meaningful only when shared. I would also like to extend my sincere appreciation to Datuk Wira Gan Tian Loo for his invaluable support and guidance in helping us organise this meaningful initiative. His dedication to community development continues to inspire collaborative efforts that benefit the people of Melaka. We are honoured to contribute to the well-being and future of these young students.”

Mr BJ Teng, spokesperson & friend of Intrinseque Health (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., added:

“This initiative reflects our deep appreciation for the Melaka community that has warmly supported Intrinseque Health’s growth. As we continue to strengthen our operational footprint in the state, it is equally important for us to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of local families. Supporting underprivileged students, especially during a significant cultural celebration such as Chinese New Year, reinforces our commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen. We look forward to continuing collaborative efforts that create lasting and positive impact for the community.”

Intrinseque Health has steadily expanded its presence in Melaka - Malaysia, positioning the state as a strategic hub for its clinical supply chain operations. The company’s long-term plans include further operational enhancement, local talent development, and infrastructure strengthening, contributing directly to the economic development of the state of Melaka.

By investing in local capabilities, workforce development, and operational infrastructure, Intrinseque Health aims to support the professional growth of Melaka residents and create sustainable employment opportunities. The company’s expansion strategy is aligned with strengthening Malaysia’s position as a competitive hub for clinical supply chain excellence while ensuring that the benefits of growth are experienced at the community level.

This Chinese New Year charity initiative marks another step in Intrinseque Health’s journey of giving back — reinforcing the belief that community development and business growth must progress together.

“Intrinseque Health wishes everyone A Happy & Prosperous Year of the Horse!”

Intrinseque Health Spreads Festive Cheer to Underprivileged Students in Melaka

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.