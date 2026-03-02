New Luxury Medical Spa Brings Science-Backed Aesthetics to Tacoma and Pierce County

Mira Dostan is a board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner with over 12 years of experience in healthcare, specializing in integrative wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine. Non-Surgical face lift and Collagen Remodeling in Millenia Medical Center, Tacoma, WA At Millenia Medical Center, we offer Botox, Dysport, and Daxxify — FDA-approved neuromodulator injectables that smooth wrinkles and restore a youthful appearance with minimal downtime.

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millenia Medical Spa, a new luxury medical spa serving Tacoma and the greater Pierce County region, is now open and welcoming clients seeking physician-guided aesthetic and wellness care in a serene, boutique environment. Blending cutting-edge technology with a highly personalized approach, Millenia Medical Spa is positioned to become a premier destination for those looking for a top-tier Tacoma medical spa experience.

Millenia Medical Spa is located inside Millenia Medical Center at 4826 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Suite A, Tacoma, WA 98409, conveniently situated near major routes and shopping in central Tacoma. The spa focuses on advanced, science-backed anti-aging and regenerative treatments designed to help clients look refreshed, natural, and confident at every age. Guided by the philosophy “The Science of Rejuvenation. The Art of Care,” the clinic emphasizes safe, proven and FDA-approved treatments that deliver noticeable yet natural-looking results.

“At Millenia Medical Spa, our goal is to elevate what people expect from a medical spa in Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Mira Dostan, FNP, founder and lead provider at Millenia Medical Spa. “We combine evidence-based medicine, artistic technique, and genuine, relationship-centered care so every patient feels heard, supported, and never overdone.”

Expert-led luxury medical spa

Millenia Medical Spa is led by board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Mira Dostan, who brings over 12 years of healthcare experience with a focus on integrative wellness, aesthetics, and regenerative medicine. With a strong foundation in primary care and advanced training from respected industry leaders, Mira offers both medical-grade aesthetic services and comprehensive wellness support under one roof.

Mira is experienced in bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), regenerative treatments, and medical aesthetics, allowing her to address internal health, energy, and hormone balance alongside external rejuvenation. Fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian, she serves Tacoma’s diverse community with a warm, inclusive, patient-centered approach.

Comprehensive services for Tacoma and Pierce County

Millenia Medical Spa offers a full menu of non-surgical treatments tailored to patients across Tacoma, University Place, Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Puyallup, and the broader Pierce County and South Sound area. Key services include:

• Neurotoxin and dermal filler treatments (Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, hyaluronic-acid fillers) to smooth wrinkles, restore lost volume, and enhance natural facial contours.

• IPL and radiofrequency skin rejuvenation (Lumecca IPL, Morpheus8 RF microneedling) to address sun damage, discoloration, texture, and skin laxity.

• Laser hair removal using advanced diode technology for long-term reduction of unwanted hair on the face and body.

• Chemical peels and bioregenerative/growth factor treatments to support collagen, refine pores, and improve tone and clarity.

• Vitamin injections, IV infusion therapy, and peptide therapy to support energy, immunity, recovery, and overall wellness.

• Medically guided weight loss programs that combine lab-informed prescription therapies with ongoing lifestyle support.

• Hormone replacement therapy (including Biote pellet therapy) to optimize hormone balance and support healthy aging.

• Medical-grade skincare lines such as ZO and Hydrinity, recommended by licensed professionals to extend in-office results at home.

Because Millenia Medical Spa is integrated with Millenia Medical Center, patients also have access to services such as FMCSA DOT physical exams and telehealth visits, creating a comprehensive health, wellness, and aesthetics hub in one Tacoma location.

Personalized, relationship-focused care

Every visit begins with a tailored consultation designed to understand each patient’s unique goals, medical background, and comfort level. Treatment plans are customized and performed by trained, licensed medical professionals and aestheticians who prioritize safety, education, and natural outcomes.

Patients consistently highlight Mira’s gentle technique, honesty, and attention to facial balance in public reviews, describing refreshed, subtle results and a no-pressure environment focused on long-term relationships rather than one-time transactions.

Easy to find on Google Maps and Google Business Profile

Patients can easily find Millenia Medical Spa at 4826 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Suite A, Tacoma, WA 98409 on Google Maps, along with directions, photos, hours, and patient reviews via the clinic’s Google Business Profile listing. By searching “Millenia Medical Center Tacoma” or “Millenia Medical Spa Tacoma” on Google, prospective clients can quickly access up-to-date information and navigation to the clinic.

The clinic’s Google Business Profile helps local residents in Tacoma and Pierce County compare services, read verified testimonials, and contact the spa directly from Search or Maps for a seamless booking experience.

Grand opening offers and booking

To celebrate its opening, Millenia Medical Spa is inviting new and returning patients to schedule a complimentary consultation to discuss aesthetic and wellness goals with a licensed provider. During this visit, patients can explore treatment options, learn about recommended protocols, and collaborate on a plan for long-term skin health, weight management, and healthy aging.

Patients interested in a luxury medical spa experience in Tacoma or Pierce County can learn more and request an appointment by visiting milleniamedicalcenter.com or by calling (253) 267-5086. The team will follow up to schedule at a convenient time and recommend services such as medical weight loss, hormone therapy, injectables, and rejuvenation procedures based on each patient’s needs.

About Millenia Medical Spa

Millenia Medical Spa, located at 4826 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Suite A, Tacoma, WA 98409, is a luxury medical spa within Millenia Medical Center specializing in science-backed anti-aging, regenerative medicine, and aesthetic treatments. Combining modern technology with a patient-first philosophy, the spa offers injectables, advanced laser and device-based skin rejuvenation, medical-grade skincare, hormone therapy, medical weight loss, IV therapy, and wellness services to help patients look and feel their best at every stage of life.

For more information or to request a consultation, visit milleniamedicalcenter.com or locate “Millenia Medical Center” on Google Maps via its Google Business Profile listing.



Legal Disclaimer:

