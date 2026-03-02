Five Villarreal Houston Academy Players Selected to Represent Villarreal CF at the Majorca International Football Cup in Spain

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villarreal Houston Academy is proud to announce that five of its standout girls players have been selected to represent Villarreal CF at the prestigious Majorca International Football Cup in Spain from April 1–5.The selected players are:Niya Nganga – Summer Creek High SchoolPipper Frith – Summer Creek High SchoolAnaliese Rivas – Summer Creek High SchoolGrace Newell – Summer Creek High SchoolCaslin Esteban – Kingwood High SchoolAll five athletes are current players with Villarreal Houston and earned their selection last December after attending the Villarreal North American Select event in Las Vegas. The event featured top players from the United States, Canada, and Mexico and was led by official Spanish coaches from Villarreal CF, who identified these athletes among the region’s elite talent.The Majorca International Football Cup is widely recognized as one of the premier international youth tournaments in Spain. Top European academies, including FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and SL Benfica, have already confirmed their participation, providing an unmatched competitive platform and global exposure for rising players.“This opportunity reflects the level of commitment and development within our girls program,” said Villarreal Houston Academy leadership. “To have five players selected to represent Villarreal CF on an international stage speaks volumes about the quality of our training environment and the ambition of our athletes.”Villarreal Houston Academy has positioned itself as one of the top girls development programs in Houston and across Texas, offering pathways that extend beyond local and state competition. Through its direct connection to Villarreal CF in Spain, the academy provides international exposure and development experiences that very few clubs in Houston—or Texas—can offer.For female players with aspirations to compete at the highest levels of the game, Villarreal Houston continues to create authentic international opportunities that bridge local talent with global platforms.As these five young athletes prepare to travel to Spain, they will not only represent Villarreal CF, but also their schools, families, and the Houston soccer community on one of the sport’s most exciting international stages.About Villarreal Houston AcademyVillarreal Houston Academy is the official Houston partner of Villarreal CF, committed to developing players through a professional European methodology while creating international pathways for aspiring athletes.For media inquiries, please contact:Cesar Coronelinfo@villarrealhouston.com281-624-6867

