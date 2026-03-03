Auraah New York Debuts 2026 Racing Livery at Sonoma Raceway

Auraah New York 2026 racing livery on Formula Pro USA car

The 2026 livery appears on the Formula Pro USA entry driven by Formula 4 driver and Auraah ambassador Yana Kapoor with World Speed Motorsports.

Speed is visible. Construction is not. We align with those who understand the difference. Yana does.” — Deval Singh, CEO, Auraah New York

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auraah New York introduces its 2026 racing livery in partnership with Formula 4 driver Yana Kapoor and World Speed Motorsports ahead of the Formula Pro USA season opener at Sonoma Raceway.The unveiling follows Auraah’s mid-January announcement naming Kapoor as brand ambassador and marks the next phase of that collaboration. Kapoor competes in the Formula Pro USA championship, a U.S.-based open-wheel series recognized as a development platform for advancing drivers within the formula racing ladder.Auraah entered the partnership through a shared conviction about how performance is built. Beyond competition, Kapoor brings intellectual rigor, technical fluency, and an independent design sensibility to her work. Her approach reflects not only speed and discipline, but a deliberate understanding of engineering, preparation, and long-term construction. That multidimensional mindset aligns naturally with Auraah’s guiding principle, Embrace Your Layers The 2026 season opens at Sonoma Raceway. Auraah will be present at select race weekends with curated on-site experiences within the racing environment.

