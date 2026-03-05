Autism Behavior Analyst Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu of Beautiful Minds ABA Services Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism rates have reached historic highs, leaving families and professionals searching for more effective ways to support children and adults facing complex behavioral and developmental challenges. At the center of this growing need is a call for approaches that move beyond surface-level behavior management toward understanding underlying physiological contributors to regulation and learning. Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu, MD, BCBA, IBA, is advancing this shift through an innovative framework that places physiology at the center of behavior, offering a new scientific path forward for clinicians, educators, parents, and individuals living with autism.

Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu is a medically trained physician, Board Certified Behavior Analyst, and International Behavior Analyst, as well as the Founder of the Hidden Physiology of Behavior Framework™ and Co-Founder of Behavioral Physiology Science™. These developments integrate physiology, neuroscience, and behavior analysis, offering a comprehensive and compassionate lens for understanding human behavior. Her work is reshaping how families and clinicians support autistic individuals, those experiencing chronic stress, and anyone seeking better ways to learn, communicate, and regulate emotions.

Understanding Behavior at Its Root

Trained first as a physician, Dr. Gomez Uncu observed that traditional approaches to behavior often overlooked a critical element: the body's internal physiological state. “In medicine, I was taught to focus on the whole person, looking at how physiological states influence function,” she explains. “But when I entered the field of behavior analysis, I noticed that behavior was too often treated as something that starts and ends with the environment. The invisible physiological processes inside the body were being overlooked.”

Her clinical experience consistently revealed a pattern. Children and adults with autism or behavioral challenges would sometimes lose access to previously learned skills or struggle to communicate, even though nothing in their external environment had changed. This observation led Dr. Gomez Uncu to develop the Non-Linear Physiology–Behavior Equation™ which explains that behavior is the downstream expression of physiology, emerging from the continuous bidirectional interaction between antecedents, physiology, and consequences.

The Non-Linear Physiology–Behavior Equation: Why Physiology Comes First

“Behavior is not simply a reaction to what happens around us,” Dr. Gomez Uncu explains. “It’s the downstream expression of what’s happening inside our bodies. The nervous system is constantly assessing safety, stress, and energy. When physiological regulation is compromised, access to learning and previously acquired skills is reduced, and traditional interventions often lose effectiveness. That’s why regulation is the first step before meaningful learning or behavior change can occur.”

Her Hidden Physiology of Behavior Framework brings these invisible physiological processes to light, helping clinicians and families understand why the same strategies can produce different results from one day to the next, and why skills can appear to disappear under stress.

Behavioral Physiology Science: A New Discipline for a New Era

Building on her clinical foundation, Dr. Gomez Uncu, together with her colleague, launched Behavioral Physiology Science™, a formal discipline that bridges physiology, neuroscience, and behavior analysis. This integrated approach provides a more holistic understanding of behavior, shifting away from treating actions as isolated events and toward supporting the whole individual.

“Once physiology is centered, the way we assess, intervene, and support individuals changes fundamentally,” emphasizes Dr. Gomez Uncu. “We stop asking how to suppress behavior and start asking what the body needs to feel safe and regulated.”

For families living with autism, this perspective offers meaningful insight. Autism is often framed primarily in behavioral terms, but Dr. Gomez Uncu’s work highlights the role of sensory processing, autonomic regulation, and other physiological systems in shaping how autistic individuals experience the world. By focusing on nervous system regulation, families frequently observe improvements in communication, flexibility, and emotional stability, without relying on controlling approaches.

The same principles apply to adults experiencing chronic stress or professional burnout. “Our nervous systems operate similarly across the lifespan,” Dr. Gomez Uncu notes. “Burnout develops when physiological signals for rest and recovery are repeatedly ignored. My framework helps adults and children recognize and respond to these internal states before they escalate into more significant challenges.”

Practical Tools for Real Life

Dr. Gomez Uncu’s book, Regulation Before Instruction™, along with her educational materials, translates Behavioral Physiology Science into practical, everyday strategies for families and professionals. Her work guides parents, teachers, and clinicians in supporting regulation first, before introducing learning demands, helping individuals access communication, flexibility, and emotional stability. These resources empower caregivers to respond compassionately when a child is overwhelmed, placing physiological safety and co-regulation at the forefront rather than discipline or compliance.

A Key Message for the Autism Community

Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu’s message is clear: behavior is a signal, not a problem. By learning to listen to the body first, families and professionals can open new pathways to regulation, learning, and connection.

As the autism community responds to growing need, Dr. Gomez Uncu’s Hidden Physiology of Behavior Framework and the discipline of Behavioral Physiology Science™ offer a timely, science-based way forward that honors the whole human being and supports families through a physiology-centered approach to regulation, care, and learning.

About Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu

Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu, MD, BCBA, IBA, is a medically trained physician, Board Certified Behavior Analyst, and International Behavior Analyst, and the Founder of the Hidden Physiology of Behavior Framework™. She is Co-Founder of Behavioral Physiology Science™ and CEO and Founder of Beautiful Minds ABA Services. Her work is anchored in her Non-Linear Physiology–Behavior Equation™, which formalizes behavior as a downstream physiological expression of physiology.

Dr. Gomez Uncu is the author of more than 60 books translating physiology-centered behavioral science for clinicians, educators, and families, including Regulation Before Instruction™ (RBI™). She has been recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for leadership in behavioral health and clinical innovation, including recognition as a Top Doctor (2026). She is currently leading the development of physiology-centered assessment and intervention models that integrate physiological science, neuroscience, and behavior analysis to advance outcomes in autism, regulation, learning, and stress.

Close Up Radio recently featured Dr. Yoandra Gomez Uncu, BCBA, IBA, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday February 27th at 10am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-and-autism-behavior/id1785721253?i=1000752357062

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-author-and-325223134/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/49ETvxqDiCHvRKrV4MCNra

For more information about Dr. Yoandra Gomez, Uncu, BCBA, IBA, and author, please visit https://amazon.com/author/beautifulmindsdr.gomezuncu, and https://www.beautifulmindsabafl.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.