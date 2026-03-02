Orianthi Headlines SAVE’s Bright Night as Event Introduces 988-Inspired Ticketing to Spotlight Lifeline

Orianthi to perform at SAVE Bright Night Event Bright Night Celebration April 11, 2026 SAVE Logo Orianthi Some Kind of Feeling Album Erich Mische is CEO of SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.

April 11 celebration at The Fillmore Minneapolis features $9.88, $98.88, and $988.88 pricing to elevate awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

988 save lives. SAVE’s Bright Night puts it front and center and invites more people in with $9.88, $98.88, or $988.88 pricing options so people can give and participate at a level that works for them” — Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) is bringing together music, community, and purpose for a timely national moment, as internationally acclaimed guitarist and recording artist Orianthi headlines Bright Night : Shining a Spotlight on Suicide Prevention on April 11, 2026, at The Fillmore Minneapolis.As part of the event, SAVE is introducing General Admission 988 -inspired ticket pricing at $9.88, $98.88, and $988.88, or whatever feels right, to elevate awareness of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, a free, confidential, 24/7 resource available to anyone struggling and needing support.The announcement builds on previously shared news of Orianthi’s participation and adds a new dimension to Bright Night by making 988 a visible part of the experience."988 save lives. SAVE’s Bright Night puts it front and center and invites more people in with $9.88, $98.88, or $988.88 pricing options so people can give and participate at a level that works for them," said Erich Mische, CEO of SAVE.Music, Energy, and a Message That MattersOrianthi, an internationally acclaimed guitarist and recording artist known for her work with Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper, and Carrie Underwood, continues to command stages as one of the most electrifying performers in rock today. Fresh off her No. 1 UK blues album Some Kind of Feeling, she will deliver a featured performance that helps drive the energy of the night.The entertainment lineup also includes:- Dez from the KS95 Morning Show as Master of Ceremonies- Comrade Tripp, award-winning comedian blending humor and real-life perspective- Michael Loonan, performing live in the VIP lounge- DJ Youngstar, official in-arena DJ for the Minnesota Wild, will open the evening’s festivities with high-octane music and energyCatering and hospitality by ChowgirlsBright Night is intentionally designed to feel different from a traditional gala, offering a high-energy and engaging environment centered on connection, storytelling, and community.Meeting the Moment with ConnectionThe introduction of 988-themed pricing comes at a time when communities across the country are experiencing heightened levels of stress, trauma, and uncertainty. SAVE’s goal is to ensure that more individuals and families are aware of and feel comfortable using the 988 Lifeline when they need support.Rather than positioning 988 as a distant resource, Bright Night brings it into the room, making it visible, memorable, and part of a shared experience.Doubling the ImpactAll proceeds from Bright Night will be matched dollar for dollar by the Tosa Foundation, expanding the reach of SAVE’s work across education, advocacy, lethal means safety, and support for suicide loss survivors.

Orianthi Sizzle Reel

