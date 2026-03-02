Dr. Misty D. Freeman Named 2026 Alabama Special Education Director of the Year

Dr. Misty D. Freeman, Special Education Director

Prestigious state-level honor awarded at the annual ALA-Case Conference

I am humbled by this recognition, which truly belongs to the team of educators, staff, and families in Houston County. Our commitment is to ensure every child is given the tools to succeed.” — Dr. Misty D. Freeman

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Misty D. Freeman has been selected as the 2026 Special Education Director of the Year for the state of Alabama. This prestigious accolade was presented during the annual spring conference of the Alabama Council of Administrators of Special Education (ALA-Case) held February 22-25, 2026 in Birmingham, AL.The ALA-Case Director of the Year award is one of the highest honors in Alabama’s educational community, recognizing an administrator who demonstrates exceptional leadership, innovation, and advocacy for students with disabilities. Selected from a pool of nominees across the state, Dr. Freeman was distinguished for her approach to special education administration and her ability to create an inclusive environment where every student can thrive.Under Dr. Freeman’s leadership, the Houston County Special Education Department has implemented strategies that have improved student outcomes and streamlined support services. Her tenure has been marked by a dedication to professional development for staff and the implementation of data-driven programs that address the unique needs of diverse learners. Her selection underscores her commitment to excellence and highlights the positive impact of strong administrative vision on student success."Dr. Freeman’s passion for special education is evident in every decision she makes," said a colleague. "She is a champion for students and inclusion. Seeing her recognized as top in Alabama confirms what we have known for years, she is an authentic and dedicated leader."ABOUT ALA-CASEThe Alabama Council of Administrators of Special Education (ALA-Case) is a professional organization dedicated to promoting the quality of education for students with disabilities. Through leadership, advocacy, and professional development, ALA-Case supports special education administrators across Alabama in their mission to provide exceptional educational opportunities.ABOUT HOUSTON COUNTY SPECIAL EDUCATIONThe Houston County Special Education Department is committed to providing individualized, high-quality educational services to students with disabilities. Focused on inclusivity and student achievement, the department works collaboratively with families and educators to ensure every student reaches their full potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.