Electro Scan to Host March 25, 2026 Webinar: 'Completing Your Certified Water Service Line Inventory'

How Utilities Can Close the Service Line Inventory Gap Amid Funding Uncertainty, Evolving Regulations, & Shortcomings from Initially-Approved Inventory Methods

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electro Scan Inc. , a leading provider of machine-intelligent water pipeline inspection technologies, will host a national webinar on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time, titled: “Completing Your Certified Water Service Line Inventory.”The live webinar will bring together industry experts, regulators, engineers, and municipal leaders to address one of the most urgent challenges facing water utilities today — accurately identifying and completing certified water service line inventories under evolving federal and state requirements.The webinar is co-sponsored by Core & Main (NYSE: CNM) Damage Preventing Division, including Eastcom Associates Inc. (Branchburg, NJ) & Green Equipment Company (Fort Worth, TX), and EnTech Engineering, Inc. (Reading, PA).📅 Event DetailsDate:Wednesday, March 25, 2026Time:• 2:00 PM Eastern• 1:00 PM Central• 12:00 PM Mountain• 11:00 AM Pacific• 8:00 AM HawaiiSWORDFISH Webinar RegistrationAddressing a National Infrastructure ChallengeAs of December 31, 2025, the EPA estimated 23.8 million “unknown” water service line materials across 66,409 water systems nationwide, underscoring the magnitude of the inventory challenge utilities face. Administrative Orders (AOs) are already being issued by EPA regional offices for non-reporting water systems.Last month, the EPA stated in a court filing that it reaffirmed the requirement for all water systems to replace lead and galvanized lines requiring replacement over a 10-year period, and that water systems can be required to replace the entire lead service line — including portions located on private property — because utilities exercise "sufficient control" over those lines to meet Safe Drinking Water Act obligations.In addition to EPA requirements to inventory galvanized pipes as Galvanized Required Replacement (GRR) where downstream of historical lead pipe locations, emerging research — confirmed by Electro Scan field testing — shows that copper and plastic service lines may also capture and retain lead particles within biofilms and calcium deposits, similar to corrosion mechanisms observed in galvanized pipes."The EPA's reaffirmation that water systems should replace all lead pipes in 10-years, means water systems should re-double their efforts to meet the EPA's November 1, 2027 deadline to turn unknowns to knowns," stated Chuck Hansen, CEO, Electro Scan Inc.Earlier regulatory guidance in some states permitted visual inspections of entry and exit piping (such as meter boxes and hose faucets) to determine buried pipe material; however, recent findings indicate these approaches may produce inconsistent or inaccurate results when compared to actual buried service line materials.With utilities navigating funding uncertainties and potential federal budget disruptions, many municipalities are exploring alternative funding and compliance mechanisms, including the adoption of local ordinances that shift verification responsibility to buyers & sellers during real estate closings.Expert Panel & Featured SpeakersThe webinar will feature insights from national leaders in water infrastructure and regulatory compliance:• Chuck Hansen, Moderator, Chairman & CEO, Electro Scan Inc.• Mike App, Executive Vice President, Electro Scan Inc., “Lessons Learned from 20,000 Home Inspections”• Stacy Silva, P.E., Sustainability & Special Projects Manager, EnTech Engineering, Inc., “Advising Small and Large Water Utilities”• Patrick Madigan, Director of Public Works, City of Lexington, Virginia, "Case Study"• Matt Campos, Vice President, Electro Scan Inc., “Shifting Costs from City to Citizen During Real Estate Closings, By Adding an Ordinance”• Gary Schafer, Director, Damage Prevention, Core & Main, “The Role of Core & Main’s Damage Prevention Division”What Participants Will LearnAttendees will gain practical, actionable guidance on:• Completing certified water service line inventories• Benefits of using Electro Scan’s SWORDFISHtechnology• Benchmark testing data and customer success stories• Advantages and disadvantages of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) versus contracted services• Structuring local ordinances tied to real estate transactions• Funding strategies amid shifting federal support• Real-world lessons from over 20,000 home inspections• Open Q&A with industry expertsElectro Scan’s SWORDFISH technology has been deployed nationwide, including work with the City of Baltimore as the City’s selected service provider for lead detection. The company has also assessed service lines at universities, elementary schools, and daycare centers, expanding the application of advanced diagnostic testing beyond municipal systems.Who Should Attend• Water Utilities• Mayors and Municipal Leaders• Consulting Engineers• Contractors• Real Estate Brokers• Mortgage Bankers• Environmental Organizations• Federal & State Regulators• HomeownersAbout Electro Scan Inc.Electro Scan Inc. is a pioneer in machine-intelligent pipe condition assessment and leak detection technologies. Its SWORDFISHplatform provides rapid, non-invasive identification of buried service line materials and leak detection capabilities, helping utilities meet regulatory mandates, reduce uncertainty, and accelerate infrastructure renewal programs.

